For Immediate Release:

January 19, 2021

Penalty Fees Result in Finding for Recovery Against Village of Richwood

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 financial audit of the Village of Richwood in Union County. The audit included a $19,240 finding for recovery for interest and penalties paid.

The former fiscal officer of the Village did not timely remit and/or file needed reports for federal income and Medicare taxes, state income taxes, unemployment, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, and the Ohio Police Fire Pension.

The following interest and penalties were incurred and paid by the Village as a result of not timely remitting and reporting to the government agencies/retirement systems:

Federal income tax and Medicare $10,102

State income tax $3,355

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System $426

Ohio Police and Fire Pension $3,300

Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (Unemployment) $2,008

School income tax $49

The amount paid in interest and penalties totaled $19,240.

Late fees and penalties are not considered a proper public purpose for the use of tax dollars, resulting in a finding for Recovery being issued against Tim Goodwin, prior fiscal officer, for $19,240, in favor of the Village of Richwood General Fund.

A full copy of this report is available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.