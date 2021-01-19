Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Capitala Group Announces Investment in American Landscaping Partners, LLC

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that it recently originated a combination of a senior secured debt facility and minority equity totaling $35.9 million to support Cold Bore Capital in the formation of American Landscaping Partners, LLC (“ALP”).

Based out of Nashville, TN, ALP is an owner and operator of residential and commercial landscaping services businesses across the United States. Capitala’s investment will help fund the company’s next phase of growth as it looks to acquire additional landscaping companies across the country.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is an asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested over $2.0 billion in approximately 170 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and aims to generate superior returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definitions and details visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com

Contacts:
Steve Arnall
CFO | Investor Relations
sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski
Marketing | Communications
kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com


