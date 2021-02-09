Gehenna Gaming Announces Virtual Horror Con 2021; An Online Tabletop Gaming Convention Experience February 19-21, 2021

A horror-themed digital-centric tabletop RPG convention experience complete with panels, workshops with industry professionals, TTRPG demos, and vendor hall.

UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row Gehenna Gaming is bringing the gaming convention experience to the homes of tabletop RPG players around the globe. Virtual Horror Con 2021 is a horror-themed digital-centric tabletop RPG convention experience complete with panels, workshops with industry professionals, streaming gameplay demos, virtual tabletop gaming sessions, and an online vendor & artist alley. DriveThruRPG and Astral Tabletop are sponsoring the event to make Virtual Horror Con 2021 bigger and better than ever. The convention is taking place all weekend from February 19-21.

Virtual Horror Con 2021 back for the second year in a row with three more days of online tabletop gaming terror. Powered by Gehenna Gaming, this annual online convention brings a unique convention experience while in person conventions are postponed for the first half of 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a wonderful way for fans to participate in a convention from the safety of their own homes. Gehenna Gaming aims to host the same experiences gamers would get at an in-person convention, including panels, workshops, interviews, and tabletop games, all via Twitch, YouTube, Discord, and across social media. Not only will there be an online vendor & artist alley for companies to display their brand to attendees, Virtual Horror Con will also give fans an opportunity to connect on a different level with the game developers, artists, and publishers they love.

Gehenna Gaming pioneered the online gaming convention in early 2020 by creating the first Virtual Horror Con in April. The goal was to give those affected financially by convention cancellations an opportunity to reach their audiences, and those attendees now missing out on their favorite events some levity during a serious situation. The convention was so successful that the public demanded Virtual Horror Con be an annual event.

A portion of the proceeds from Virtual Horror Con 2021 will go directly to Black Girls CODE and Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary. Panel and actual play stream audiences will have the opportunity to donate directly to these charities while enjoying the show.

Virtual Horror Con 2021 is sponsored by DriveThruRPG (https://www.drivethrurpg.com) and Astral Tabletop (https://www.astraltabletop.com), and is powered by Gehenna Gaming with support from Carrion Comfort Studios. It also will include organizations, publishers, content creators, streaming personalities, artists, and vendors from the traditional tabletop roleplaying games industry and TTRPG community to take part in this epic online convention.

For more information about Virtual Horror Con, including schedule and badge registration, please visit: https://www.virtualhorrorcon.com

ABOUT GEHENNA GAMING

Gehenna Gaming are masters of tabletop gaming and horror. Dedicated to providing unique horror gaming experiences to fans and players of tabletop and live-action roleplaying games. Our distinct perspective gives insight into what players are looking for and how to best run tabletop games, organize and promote experiential events, promote gaming brands, and manage communities. We partner with game designers, distributors, content creators, and industry influencers in order to entertain, empower, and educate fans and players of tabletop games. You can find Gehenna Gaming at https://www.gehennagaming.com