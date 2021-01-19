NEXT SUPER STOCKS On The Move: CloudMD, Peak Fintech, FansUnite, and Logiq. Fintech, I-Gaming, and The Future of Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 100,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V: DOC) CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza: “CloudMD: The Future of Healthcare Is Here - NOW”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V:DOC), CEO Dr. Essam Hamza, M.D. recently shared with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audiences how CloudMD is addressing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity by digitizing the delivery of healthcare, with a focus on “whole persons health” - including mental health - providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. DOCRF closed out 2020 with a series of blockbuster acquisitions and flush with cash from oversubscribed capital raises, positioned for its next exciting growth phase.

Watch DOCRF Next Super Stock livestream video: http://bit.ly/3ipVskp

Sharing his vision for DOCRF in 2021, CEO Dr. Essam Hamza said: “The growth of 2020 was just a preview for what’s to come... Now that we have the team, infrastructure, and capital in place, we are ready for the real growth phase. 2021 will be the real inflection point for CloudMD - and we are just getting started... ”

January 18 - DOCRF signs a binding term sheet to acquire 100% of Aspiria Corp., an integrated, Employee (EAP) and Student Assistance Services (SAP) company, which focuses on a comprehensive suite of mental health and wellness solutions for all employer and educational sectors. Aspiria currently serves over 750 organizations, with 1 million employees, students, and their families, in Canada and internationally. The acquisition will increase DOCRF’s clinical network to approximately 7,500 therapists in North America. Aspiria is cash flow positive with $3.4 million revenue run rate in 2020 and expected EBITDA margins greater than 20%.

January 15 - DOCRF closes the previously announced acquisition of Medical Confidence Inc., a revolutionary healthcare navigation platform with proven results in wait time reduction and patient satisfaction. The acquisition is immediately accretive with high margin revenues of approximately $2 million with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins exceeding 26%.

January 12 - DOCRF closes the previously announced acquisition of HumanaCare Organizational Resources Inc., an integrated, Employee Assistance Services (“EAP”) solution which provides compassionate, holistic, physical and mental health support for employees and their family membersHumanaCare is an industry leading EAP, funded by employers to provide access to mental and physical wellness support services. HumanaCare provides employee health services to over 5000 corporate clients, 1 million employees and their family members utilizing a clinical network of more than 3500 clinicians. Currently, HumanaCare has multi-year agreements to service fortune 500 clients, leading corporations and advisors.

Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph: “Pure-Play on China E-Commerce/Streaming Boom”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph, recently spoke with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audience about PKKFF fast growing China fintech business which connects small-medium business with commercial lending solutions. PKKFF latest growth initiative is providing fintech solutions to China’s social media influencers who are using streaming platforms for e-commerce. It is estimated that over $100 billion in annual e-commerce revenues is now generated through live streaming shows by China’s social media influencers.

Watch PKKFF Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3g7qz35

January 21 - PKKFF will be a feature presenter on Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. Click here to join: http://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, PKKFF CEO Johnson Joseph also shares how Peak Fintech is accelerating significant traction, generating over CD$15.1 million revenue in Q3 (over +300% YOY growth) 2020, and is now ready to start scaling revenues as it enters new markets in coming months. PKKFF’s recently announced partnerships open opportunities to reach thousands more new fintech customers.

January 18 - PKKFF signs agreement with China UnionPay subsidiary, Rongbang Technology Ltd. that will give Peak Fintech the ability to process payments, settle transactions and transfer funds between lending institutions, banks and the businesses that are part of its Lending Hub ecosystem.

January 11 - PKKFF announces that it’s Cubeler Lending Hub commercial lending platform helped facilitate the first loans to the Company's network of over 55,000 social media influencers. Social media influencers have become a powerful sales force in the retail space in China and Peak has managed to develop relationships with some of the country's most popular influencers over the past 10 months. These Internet trend-setters organize product showcase events broadcasted on social media platforms such as TikTok and WeChat to sell everything from cosmetics to household appliances.

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In their latest presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton, and President Darius Eghdami explained how FUNFF’s latest distribution deal with an online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up.

Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3sGSvAs

January 11 - FUNFF closes an oversubscribed C$13.4 million private placement driven by strong investor demand. "The successful closing of this upsized financing provides further validation that the global gambling market is seeing a resurgence in demand from investors," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Despite the headwinds caused by the global pandemic in 2020, we saw consumers adopt and embrace online betting for its ease of access and simplicity. With our seasoned team of gaming operators, global B2C brands, and our industry adopted B2B technology platform, we were able to execute on multiple milestones that delivered value to our customers and shareholders. As we now look to advance our operations globally, we believe this additional capital will allow us to explore strategic initiatives and execute on our vision of becoming a globally recognized iGaming leader."

December 16 - FUNFF gains first-mover advantage into the U.S. esports betting market, as it’s long-term partner GameCo joins US Bookmaking and Sky Ute Casino to establish the first dedicated esports sportsbook in the United States. FUNFF wholly-owned subsidiary Askott Entertainment will supply its iGaming platform, Chameleon, as part of a fully integrated esports betting solution. Through GameCo's partnership with Sky Ute Casino and US Bookmaking, FansUnite will be the first iGaming solutions provider to receive significant exposure in the U.S. esports betting market.

December 7 - FUNFF receives Malta Gaming Service License and Critical Gaming Supply, and will now be able to offer a full spectrum of online gambling services in Europe, covering Casino, Fixed Odds Betting, Pool Betting and Controlled Skilled Games. With MGA approval received, FansUnite will be joining other highly respected gambling companies such as PokerStars, Betfair and Unibet in operating their business within MGA regulations

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “Southeast Asia Fintech/Ecomm with 10X Upside Potential”

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), a regular presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events, is rapidly growing it’s mobile e-commerce, and fintech business in Southeast Asia, with revenues accelerating to a $40 million run-rate.

In a recent livestream event, LGIQ President Brent Suen discussed the company’s new partnership with Indonesia’s government agency which can potentially offer it’s fintech services to 48 million members. Brent articulated how LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to its peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, it’s peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, are often trading at 20-30X revenues.

Watch (OTC: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/3lYLhnU

December 18 - LGIQ has begun the next phase of its previously announced mobile micro-lending platform in Indonesia, with a rollout of a new mobile fintech platform for 5 million contract and delivery drivers of Garda Digital Indonesia, a membership organization overseen by Badan PerlayananJaminanSosialKetenagakerjaan (BPJSTK). BPJSTK manages the pensions and health benefits for these members. The new fintech platform will make microloans available to the members for personal or business use, such as purchasing, configuring or repairing their mobile vehicles.

November 18 - LGIQ launches a new mobile fintech platform in Indonesia addressing a potential market of 48 million members. LGIQ In an exclusive strategic alliance with Indonesia’s social security program provider, Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya (KMSB) will provide micro-lending services to Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK), Indonesia’s social security agency that administers retirement and pension plans on behalf of Indonesian government entities and about 600,000 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), with a combined total of 48 million individual members.

“Through this exclusive strategic alliance with KMSB, we have a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of nearly 20% of the Indonesian population who normally do not have access to traditional financial services,” stated LGIQ president, Brent Suen. “The opportunities for new revenue streams from microlending, mobile payments, and our eCommerce solutions with this enormous user base are also phenomenal, potentially generating tens of millions of dollars of revenue annually..”

