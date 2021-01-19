Author James LaVeck to Host Virtual Release Party for “Life After Losses: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Life”
The launch party will be hosted on Zoom on January 24th, 2021 at 8pm EST.
I am looking forward to sharing my experience and strategies with others who are suffering from losses to live a happier and more fulfilling life. ”LUNENBURG, MA, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author James LaVeck is announcing an upcoming virtual release party for his soon-to-be-released book, Life After Losses: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Life on January 24th, 2021 at 8pm EST.
James LaVeck is an author from New England whose mission is to inspire others through his beautiful and inspirational writing. As an author, LaVeck’s goal is to share his story of grief and recovery with those who are experiencing the devastating impact and effects of loss.
In his most recent news, LaVeck announced the upcoming release of his brand-new and heart-wrenching book, Life After Losses: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Life, which is to become available on January 26th, 2021. The book is an emotional account of LaVeck’s personal journey after the loss of not only his first husband, but also his second husband, both named Bob. LaVeck wrote Life After Losses once he was ready to share his pain and experience with the world and hopes it will inspire others to find the courage, strength, and inspiration to move forward.
To celebrate the release of Life After Losses, LaVeck is inviting interested parties to pre-register for his official virtual release party. The launch party is to be held over Zoom on Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at 8pm EST and will include an hour of Q&A getting to know LaVeck and the rest of the group. LaVeck will also be giving away a few signed copies of the book along with a special announcement.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the virtual release party for Life After Losses,” says author James LaVeck. “It has taken me 20 years to get to this point and I am looking forward to sharing my experience and strategies with others who are suffering from losses to live a happier and more fulfilling life. I encourage anyone who has experienced loss to pre-register for this potentially life-changing event through my website. Spaces are limited.”
For more information about author James LaVeck, to pre-register for his virtual launch party, please visit https://lifeafterlosses.com.
About Author James LaVeck
James LaVeck is an author and father from Lunenburg, MA who lives with his two teenagers and dogs. Prior to becoming an author, LaVeck spent a significant amount of time paying it forward through fostering children, working with the local PTO, participating on the board for the Boys and Girls Club of Lunenburg, acting as vice-chair of the Lunenburg School Committee, and more. LaVeck found that through giving to others, this helped him to fill what was missing in his life and find a higher purpose.
LaVeck is also a huge supporter of the Arts, performing in the role of Board Member and Founder for the Del Shores Foundation, Inc, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization which aims to find and facilitate the development of new southern queer artistic voices.
James LaVeck
jlaveck.com
+1 978-502-8618
email us here