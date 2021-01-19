RJD Green Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Quarter 1 Ended November 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, OK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG):

Dear Valued RJD Green Shareholders,

As we have announced our financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2021 RJD Green’s management team would like to take the opportunity to update all existing and potential shareholders with the latest information on developments with the company. Please be advised – this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and SEC filings. Some of this update is opinion – so be sure to note the forward-looking statements disclosure. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or SEC filing.

We are very active in merger & acquisition efforts to execute our business model to create substantive revenue and profit growth through acquisitions while organically growing our existing operations.

Corporate Highlights

As previously announced, we have executed a definitive purchase agreement that will create a combined profit over $10,000,000 annual revenue with over $1,600,000 EBITDA for the Silex Holdings division.

The IoSoft medical software division is currently in discussions with three software-based service companies for merger into IoSoft through working capital and stock. Additionally, RJD Green is seeking to add a series of profitable medical billing firms to consolidate creating a national presence, and additional profit to IoSoft through utilization of their software for payment and processing needs.

The Earthlinc Environmental Division has entered acquisition discussions with two profitable environmental service companies with the focus of creating a larger regional / national profile for the acquisition, and utilize the acquired expertise to then develop Earthlinc's previously acquired green technology.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2020, Q1.

The Company had three months revenue of $1,241,503 and EBITDA profit of $232,811 with cash of $613,684 held in a bank and cash equivalents of $48,298 as of November 30, 2020.

The Company has monthly recurring revenues of $413,834 with $3,712,280 in assets and shareholder equity of $1,655,854 as of November 30, 2020.

We will continue to update our investors with all progress in the coming months as newsworthy occurrences happen.

Sincerely,

Ron Brewer

CEO, RJD Green, Inc.

