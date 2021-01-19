FAX Capital Announces Addition of Marc Robinson to Board of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., a FAX portfolio investment

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) is pleased to announce that Marc Robinson, the Company’s Managing Director, Investments, has been appointed to the board of directors of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSXV: HTL) (“Hamilton Thorne”), effective January 19, 2021. The Company currently owns an 11.5% interest in Hamilton Thorne.

“Hamilton Thorne is a high-quality business benefitting from durable competitive advantages, substantial long-term market tailwinds, multiple drivers of organic growth and a platform to execute M&A across a fragmented global market,” said Mr. Robinson. “I am looking forward to working alongside a proven management team and board to help Hamilton Thorne realize its significant potential.”

“We are delighted to have Marc join our Board of Directors,” said David Wolf, Hamilton Thorne’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As Hamilton Thorne continues to grow and evolve, it is important to add new voices and experience that will support our continued development over the next decade. We look forward to Marc’s advice and support as Hamilton Thorne continues growing its business.”

The participation of Mr. Robinson on Hamilton Thorne’s board is consistent with the Company’s strategy to utilize its permanent capital to take significant ownership positions in high quality, well managed businesses and work proactively with them over the long term to deliver value.

Hamilton Thorne is a Massachusetts-based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of equipment, precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) market. The company’s products, marketed under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Embryotech and Planer brands, are cleared for sale in the US, Europe, China, and Canada and are sold to a customer base that includes pharmaceutical and biotech companies, fertility clinics, research centres and others.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Further information about the Company is available at www.faxcapitalcorp.com .

