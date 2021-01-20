Abyde partners with Arizona Medical Association to deliver comprehensive HIPAA compliance solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution for independent medical practices, today announced it has partnered with the Arizona Medical Association (ArMA) to deliver industry-leading HIPAA compliance solutions to Arizona’s independent medical professionals.

After a record-breaking year for HIPAA compliance, in addition to new proposed changes to the HIPAA Privacy Rule, there is a growing need for medical professionals to understand and implement HIPAA compliance best practices in their daily operations. This latest collaboration with the Arizona Medical Association further proves Abyde’s continued efforts to help independent medical practices meet this need, and to provide ArMA members with essential tools to realize HIPAA compliance on an ongoing basis.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for physicians and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Teaming up with the Arizona Medical Association will provide Abyde’s intuitive HIPAA compliance solution to more independent medical practices than ever and allow them to start the new year off with confidence in their compliance program,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to continue to share valuable resources with even more of Arizona’s healthcare community and help them meet essential government compliance requirements in the simplest way possible.”

“The Arizona Medical Association is excited to work together with Abyde in keeping our members compliant with HIPAA standards,” said Ross Goldberg, ArMA Board President “We are confident that ArMA members will see the instant value that Abyde’s solution provides in alleviating the burdens of compliance for independent practices.”

About Abyde

Abyde is a healthcare technology company on a mission to revolutionize HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in 2016, Abyde has become the preeminent solution for independent practices to achieve and maintain government-mandated HIPAA compliance, serving thousands of practices across the nation. The industry-leader, Abyde combines an intuitive software with personal support for an experience so simple, ‘easy’ is an understatement. To see how, visit abyde.com today.



About ArMA

The Arizona Medical Association (ArMA) is the largest organization in the state representing all physicians' interests. Since 1892, ArMA has been advancing patient care and providing its members with leadership, advocacy, education, and community. For more information, visit www.AZmed.org and follow ArMA on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



