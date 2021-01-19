Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AP&M Announces Field Service Expansion with Acquisition of Turbine Controls & Excitation Group

Florida based AP&M Holdings, LLC (AP&M) announced acquisition of Maine, USA based Turbine Controls & Excitation Group (TC&E).

Building on our recent aeroderivative field services expansion, TC&E was a natural fit and enhances the strengths of both organizations”
— Greg Young, Chief Executive Officer, AP&M
BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today AP&M Holdings, LLC (AP&M) announced they have acquired Turbine Controls & Excitation Group (TC&E). TC&E is a global, full-service Power Generation Controls and Excitation company specializing in Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, and Generator Control systems. TC&E will merge with AP&M’s aeroderivative service team to form the AP4 Energy Services division led by TC&E’s John Downing.

Now with one call to AP4 Energy Services, a customer can coordinate the full range of field services, acquire parts & component repairs of their aeroderivative and heavy-duty gas turbine generator and steam turbine power plants. This very experienced service team expands the company’s technical service offering and field service solutions. Both AP&M and TC&E customers will experience enhanced access to technical services, product upgrades, spare parts, and component repairs.

“It’s exciting to expand our support to the power generation and oil & gas industries through integration of Parts, Component Repair and Field Services. Building on our recent aeroderivative field services expansion, the TC&E acquisition was a natural fit for our company and enhances the strengths of both organizations” said Greg Young, Chief Executive Officer, AP&M.

John Downing, TC&E CEO, agrees that the marriage of these two businesses is perfect. “TC&E had been looking at options to grow further into Aeroderivative services, so what could be better than combining a great parts company with a great services company?” He further added, “both companies have built trusted reputations of providing reliability, efficiency, affordability, through longevity. By joining forces, we’ve developed a unique integrated solution to support Aeroderivative & Heavy-duty Frame Gas Turbines, Steam Turbines, Generators, Exciters, LCI’s, BOP and ancillary systems. “

About AP+M
Since 1990, Aviation, Power & Marine, LLC (AP+M) has established itself as a leading global independent distributor of OEM parts and repairs to the aeroderivative and heavy-duty industrial gas turbine engine (IGT) industries, stocking more than 10,000 different part numbers. These OEM authorizations include Advanced Atomization Technologies (a 50/50 joint venture between GE and Parker), Parker Hannifin, AMETEK Power Instruments, Triumph Engine Control Systems, Meggitt, Turbotect and many more. For more information visit AP+M’s website https://www.apm4parts.com

About Turbine Controls & Excitation Group
Established in 2009 by John Downing and Chris Rychcik, TC&E is a global full-service Power Generation controls company specializing in Gas Turbines, Steam Turbines and Generator Control systems. TC&E provides the highest quality Field Engineers with the correct skill set to support customers’ requests. The team is committed to providing customers with cost-effective solutions to improve the REAL issues of power plant operations & maintenance. Reliability, Efficiency, Affordability and Longevity are the key factors to running today’s aging plants and TC&E can be trusted to maintain, repair or even upgrade critical and complex turbine controls, exciters, LCI’s and instrumentation systems. All of TC&E’s Field Engineers are OEM trained turbine startup and commissioning engineers with 20, 30, even 40+ years of experience in the power industry. For more information visit TC&E’s website https://tcexg.com

For more information please contact AP4 Energy Group marketing at info@ap4energy.com

Marketing Department
AP&M Holdings, LLC.
+1 561-732-6000
info@ap4energy.com
