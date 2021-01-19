Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SPWH INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse”) (NASDAQ: SPWH) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

On December 21, 2020, Sportsman’s Warehouse announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by investment firm Great American Outdoors Group (“Great American”) at a price of $18.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether $18.00 per share provides adequate consideration to Sportsman’s Warehouse’s stockholders, and whether Sportsman’s Warehouse’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the agreement to sell the company to Great American.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/sportsmans-warehouse/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

