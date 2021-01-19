NK INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of NantKwest, Inc.

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating NantKwest, Inc. (“NantKwest”) (NASDAQ: NK) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On December 21, 2020, NantKwest announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with ImmunityBio, a privately-held company, in a stock-for-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio stock owned, and upon completion of the merger, existing NantKwest shareholders will only own approximately 28% of the combined company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to NantKwest shareholders, and whether NantKwest’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction.

NantKwest shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/nantkwest-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

