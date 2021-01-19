Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ISC to Present at CIBC’s 24th Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today announced that Jeff Stusek, President & CEO, will be presenting virtually at CIBC’s 24th Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, January 21st, 2021.

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Events” section on the Company’s web site (https://company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events/default.aspx) on the morning of the event.

About ISC
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Information Services Corporation
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca


