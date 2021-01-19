Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PetMed Express d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- Quarterly Sales Increased 10%
Diluted EPS increased from $0.34 to $0.38 per share
Quarterly Average Order Size increased to $88

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $65.9 million, compared to $59.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 10.0%. Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 were $237.5 million, compared to $209.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 13.2%. Net income was $7.6 million, or $0.38 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.34 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an 11.3% increase to net income. Net income was $23.8 million, or $1.18 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $0.94 diluted per share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, a 26.0% increase to net income. Reorder sales increased 11.9%, to $60.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $53.8 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Reorder sales increased 13.6%, to $208.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $183.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

Menderes Akdag, CEO and President, commented: “We were pleased with the Company’s performance during the quarter and throughout 2020, where we have seen both double digit top and bottom line growth. Strong reorder sales and increasing gross and operating margins during the quarter contributed to our success. Our reorder growth for the three and nine months ended on December 31, 2020 was likely energized by the increased use of loyalty credits by our customers through our Loyalty Program, which was launched in September 2019, and by our Easy Refill Program. Our average order size increased from $85 to $88 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. In the beginning of 2021 we unveiled a new logo to commemorate the Company’s 25th anniversary. The inspiration for this new logo and brand identity came mostly from consumer feedback. We embraced the opportunity to refresh our logo and brand to best represent both pet health and wellness on our new website platform. In the next fiscal year, we will be exploring alternative ways of acquiring new customers and adding value-added services, and we will continue investing in our e-commerce platform and mobile app to optimize our customers’ digital experience.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This morning at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (888) 455-1758 (toll free) or (203) 827-7025. Callers will be required to supply PETMEDS as the passcode. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 10:00 A.M. on January 19, 2021 until February 2, 2021 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. To access the replay, call (888) 676-2680 (toll free) or (402) 220-6446, and enter passcode 5500.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.1800petmeds.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K. For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
         
    December 31,   March 31,
    2020   2020
ASSETS   (Unaudited)    
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,501 $ 103,762
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful        
accounts of $28 and $59, respectively   1,831   3,843
Inventories - finished goods   28,165   17,884
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,512   3,529
Total current assets   141,009   129,018
         
Noncurrent assets:        
Property and equipment, net   25,502   25,445
Intangible assets   860   860
Total noncurrent assets   26,362   26,305
         
Total assets $ 167,371 $ 155,323
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $ 21,869 $ 19,658
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   4,429   4,214
Income taxes payable   623   471
Total current liabilities   26,921   24,343
         
Deferred tax liabilities   1,323   970
         
Total liabilities   28,244   25,313
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized;        
3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a        
liquidation preference of $4 per share   9   9
Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized;        
20,271 and 20,166 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   20   20
Additional paid-in capital   6,098   3,804
Retained earnings   133,000   126,177
         
Total shareholders' equity   139,127   130,010
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 167,371 $ 155,323
         

 


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
                 
Sales $ 65,896 $ 59,915 $ 237,536 $ 209,839
Cost of sales   46,273   42,218   168,110   150,279
                 
Gross profit   19,623   17,697   69,426   59,560
                 
Operating expenses:                
General and administrative   6,487   6,040   21,050   18,851
Advertising   3,221   3,163   17,385   16,543
Depreciation   622   562   1,791   1,702
Total operating expenses   10,330   9,765   40,226   37,096
                 
Income from operations   9,293   7,932   29,200   22,464
                 
Other income:                
Interest income, net   73   421   229   1,447
Other, net   345   301   938   862
Total other income   418   722   1,167   2,309
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   9,711   8,654   30,367   24,773
                 
Provision for income taxes   2,100   1,814   6,576   5,925
                 
Net income $ 7,611 $ 6,840 $ 23,791 $ 18,848
                 
Net income per common share:                
Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 1.19 $ 0.94
Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 1.18 $ 0.94
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic   20,094   19,984   20,047   20,060
Diluted   20,104   19,994   20,100   20,071
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.84 $ 0.81
                 

 


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
 
    Nine Months Ended
    December 31,
    2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $ 23,791   $ 18,848  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash        
provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation   1,791     1,702  
Share based compensation   2,294     2,081  
Deferred income taxes   353     (12 )
Bad debt expense   84     102  
(Increase) decrease in operating assets        
and increase (decrease) in liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   1,928     388  
Inventories - finished goods   (10,281 )   (2,795 )
Prepaid income taxes   -     582  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (983 )   (1,424 )
Accounts payable   2,211     360  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   286     851  
Income taxes payable   152     895  
Net cash provided by operating activities   21,626     21,578  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,848 )   (1,827 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,848 )   (1,827 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repurchase and retirement of common stock   -     (11,496 )
Dividends paid   (17,039 )   (16,410 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (17,039 )   (27,906 )
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   2,739     (8,155 )
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period   103,762     100,529  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 106,501   $ 92,374  
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
         
Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,356   $ 4,460  
         
Property and equipment in current assets $ -   $ 1,344  
         
Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 174   $ 196  
         



