DecisionLink Expands Leadership Team to Drive Continued Adoption of ValueCloud® as Industry Standard for Value Management

Former VMware executive Mike Maxey joins as Chief Revenue Officer alongside technology marketing powerhouse Joanne Moretti as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Management pioneer DecisionLink today announced the addition of two senior technology sector leaders with decades of combined experience at blue chip brands to its leadership team. Former VMware executive executive Mike Maxey will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer while Joanne Moretti has been named Chief Marketing Officer after holding sales and marketing leadership roles at Dell, HP, and CA Technologies.



The appointments of Maxey and Moretti follow the recent announcement of a $18.5M Series A fundraising round from Accel and individual industry investors. Together, this expanded team and fundraise will help meet demand for and accelerate the adoption of DecisionLink’s award-winning ValueCloud® platform as the foundation for a modern, secure, and scalable enterprise-wide Customer Value Management program.

“We are excited to add Mike and Joanne to our growing team,” said Jim Berryhill, CEO and co-founder of DecisionLink. “By virtue of their past roles, both understand the critical importance of Value Management yet the painful limitations of traditional, outdated tools. They each bring exceptional skills and experience to our shared vision for this rapidly growing market and DecisionLink’s leadership position within it.”

ValueCloud® is a modern, SaaS-based enterprise Value Management platform helping companies such as CrowdStrike, ServiceNow, NCR, DocuSign, Marketo, VMware, and more deploy a robust, scalable Value Management system that establishes value throughout the entire customer journey. Businesses using ValueCloud® as an alternative to traditional, time-intensive manual processes demonstrate significant positive gains in revenue growth, reduced churn, and increased customer satisfaction.

As Chief Revenue Officer at DecisionLink, Mike Maxey is responsible for sales, partnership, and customer success. He brings more than 15 years of technology and software industry expertise in early-stage, high growth companies to this new role. Most recently, Maxey was Senior Director, World-Wide Sales at VMware-AirWatch®, leading a team of specialists responsible for launching new initiatives globally. He also led the company’s high-profile “Customer for Life'' program, which improved sales growth from $200M to over $1.5B using a value selling methodology. Prior, Maxey held a number of senior roles at Accruent, Mikai Technologies, and Circle Technologies. He holds a B.B.A. in Marketing from The Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

Joanne Moretti joins DecisionLink as Chief Marketing Officer after more than 30-years of experience in the technology industry, having held sales and marketing leadership roles at a number of Fortune 500 companies. Prior to launching her own growth consultancy, Moretti was Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Office for Fortune 200 company Jabil. Previously, she served as VP & Chief Marketing Officer of Dell’s Software division, was the first VP & Dean of the award-winning HP Sales University, and held a range of senior sales roles at CA Technologies. Moretti is a Lean Six Sigma Master and a Computer Programming graduate from the CDI Institute in Toronto.

To learn more about DecisionLink and ValueCloud®, please visit https://www.decisionlink.com/ .

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the first and leading solution for enterprise-class customer value management. The ValueCloud® enhances the value of CRM systems by providing the missing link to elevating conversations and shifting relationships from tactical to strategic by providing value insights from initial sales calls all the way through to contract renewals. The ValueCloud® turns customer value insights into strategic assets that can be leveraged across the enterprise, from CXO’s, to line of business leaders, to Product Managers, to Marketers, to sales & sales support teams, to value managers. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo and VMware as well as elite, fast growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Elastic, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301 or engage with us on social media.

