Alta Vista, an Atlas Company, Awarded a $9 Million Contract to Support California Department of Transportation

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, environmental, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that Alta Vista, an Atlas company, (“Atlas/Alta Vista”) has been selected to perform professional and technical services to support the California Department of Transportation (“Caltrans”), Division of Engineering Services (“DES”), Materials Engineering and Testing Services (“METS”). The 3-year contract is valued at $9 million.



Caltrans METS serves as the hub of engineering excellence by providing specialty materials testing and engineering services for over $10 Billion in infrastructure work annually for the entire State of California. Atlas/Alta Vista, with its advanced materials engineering and testing qualifications has over a 12 year track record supporting METS, specifically on premier bridge projects such as the new East span of the San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge and the Gerald Desmond Bridge, along with thousands of other projects across California.

L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “As an integral member of the Atlas team, Alta Vista continues to broaden the reach of our transportation expertise, deep technical resources and mission critical services. This contract provides Alta Vista an extraordinary opportunity to enhance corporate products, improve standards, test methods, and promote innovation at Caltrans with new technologies.”

Over the years, Atlas/Alta Vista has become one of the leading providers of materials engineering and testing services for the California Department of Transportation and has helped Caltrans deliver some of the largest public infrastructure contracts in its history. With contracts in almost every region of the State, they have taken a disciplined approach to project management that capitalizes on their ISO-9001 certified quality management system to provide world class testing and engineering services on construction projects.

“The seamless relationship between Caltrans METS and Atlas/Alta Vista over the last 12 years has allowed for tremendous advances in our materials engineering and testing work across California. This contract builds upon these successes and synergies and we look forward to continuing our work with some of the finest engineering professionals in our industry,” said Atlas/Alta Vista Chief Engineer Jinesh Mehta.

“In my experience, Atlas/Alta Vista is a firm that the modern era is in dire need of,” said Ken Terpstra, Retired Project Manager, San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge East Span Replacement Project. “The challenges facing this country and, in fact, the entire globe, are immense! What is needed right now are companies with solid values that speak with a clear, concise and transparent voice. Companies that understand dignity and respect both within the bounds of their company and ALL external interaction, will gain the trust of government, the industry, and the very people for whom the project undertakings are meant for. Atlas/Alta Vista is that company!”

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With approximately 3,300 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com .

About Caltrans Materials Engineering and Testing Services (METS)

Caltrans METS is sub-division of Caltrans Division of Engineering Services. METS is essential for Caltrans project delivery as Caltrans central lab, known as Translab, is a core part of METS. METS provides diverse materials engineering and testing support for new construction projects and retrofit projects, as well as providing specialty maintenance support for critical Caltrans infrastructure.

