Verizon and Unity partner to enable 5G and Mobile Edge Compute gaming and enterprise applications

Partnership combines 5G, mobile edge computing and real-time 3D technology to facilitate high-speed, low-lag, digital experiences

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon and Unity partner to enable new digital experiences ranging from entertainment applications to enterprise toolkits using 5G, mobile edge compute (MEC) and real-time 3D technology.





5G Ultra Wideband and MEC will be a game changer for real-time 3D entertainment content by offering faster speeds, higher bandwidth and ultra low-latency for industries like gaming, retail, sports and more.





The companies will also explore how 5G and MEC can enhance real-time 3D enterprise experiences, transforming the way businesses design, build and operate in a real-time economy.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Unity are partnering to enable new digital experiences ranging from entertainment applications to enterprise toolkits using 5G, mobile edge compute (MEC) and real-time 3D technology. By bringing together 5G Edge MEC services and the unprecedented performance of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network with Unity’s world-leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content, the companies plan to develop offerings for both enterprise clients and entertainment and game developers.

The world is moving toward a real-time economy where consumers and enterprises demand computing and content at the speed of thought. Combining Verizon’s 5G and MEC technology with Unity’s real-time 3D development platform can enable a variety of high performance 3D applications without the need for expensive hardware. 5G and MEC are game-changers for rendering rich 3D environments in real time for industries like gaming, retail and sports that demand instantaneous content for consumers. The companies will also take advantage of the faster speeds, higher bandwidth and ultra low-latency provided by 5G Ultra Wideband and MEC to enable interactive 3D applications for enterprises.

“We are entering an era of technology-led disruption where 5G and MEC will not only transform the full enterprise lifecycle, it will change the way consumers experience gaming and entertainment,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Every business is accelerating the shift to digital for their employees, supply chain or end-customer experience. So whether you’re an enterprise reimaging how you do business using predictive real time insights, computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence, or a mobile gamer who simply wants to download the hottest new game in seconds and enjoy data intensive, multiplayer games conventionally reserved for consoles, the future is happening right now.”

“We know the world is demanding high-speed, AAA content, whether it’s an educational augmented reality application or a robot running a simulation of a digital twin,” said Ryan Peterson, VP, Solutions, at Unity. “5G is the key piece for us to facilitate these real-time 3D experiences broadly and to better meet the demands of the real-time economy.”

This collaboration is part of Verizon Business’s broader strategy to align with enterprises, startups, universities and government to explore how 5G and MEC can disrupt and transform nearly every industry. Learn more information about Verizon 5G Edge and Verizon’s 5G technology .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and

control.

About Unity

Unity (NYSE: U) is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company’s 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators have been downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Chris Ashraf

Christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com

201.320.4259

@ChrisMoonPR