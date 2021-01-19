Former Educator Teaches Young Kids the Alphabet in Entertaining Children’s Book

‘A through Z for You and Me’ provides a practical learning tool that can be used both in the classroom and at home

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and former teacher Karen Hutton has published an engaging children’s book that provides educators and parents an entertaining and fun method of teaching their kids the alphabet and different letter sounds. In “A through Z for You and Me! A Book for Two,” Hutton taps into her many years of experience teaching pre-kindergarten and kindergarten-aged children and uses colorful illustrations and easy-to-follow instructions to guide young readers through each letter.



“A through Z for You and Me” is especially helpful for parents and teachers who are working with children with special needs or kids who are learning English as a second language, as the book uses repetition to encourage visual and aural recognition of letters on each page. Hutton’s book also offers a much-needed, comprehensive resource for classrooms and provides teachers a simple, effective lesson plan that can be used at any time.



“The message I’d like to send with this book is just to have fun,” Hutton said. “Especially at early ages, kids can learn well through play, and my book really focuses on playfulness. I hope it can provide anyone who interacts with young kids an easy and accessible outlet for learning and entertainment.”



Ultimately, “A through Z for You and Me” is an exciting first step for children who are ready to enter the wonderful world of reading. Useful for teachers as a classroom tool or for parents to share at home, this education book is fun and effective and helps young learners to quickly grow familiar with the alphabet.



“A through Z for You and Me! A Book for Two”

By Karen Hutton

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9860-8 (sc)

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9861-5 (e)

Available through Archway Publishing, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Karen Hutton is a former pre-kindergarten and kindergarten teacher who seeks to help kids become literate in a fun and positive way. Hutton is also a cancer survivor and has a program through the International Cancer Advocacy Network. She is working on her second book, which will focus on tackling lower-case letters, and she is a mom to four children. Hutton currently resides in Washington DC.



