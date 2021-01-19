Splendid Growth Of 21.5% CAGR for Global RFID in Healthcare Market to Reach USD 7,700 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global RFID in Healthcare Market in 2019 was approximately USD 1,960 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 7,700 million by 2026. Top market players are IBM, Palex Medical SA, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Siemens, Cardinal Health, Southwest Solutions Group and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “RFID in Healthcare Market By Component (Tags, Storage and Cabinets, Readers, and Printers), By Application (People Identification and Tracking, Medicine Tracking, Samples and Blood Transfer Tracking, Supply Chain and Medical Report, and Equipment Tracking), By End-User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Hospitals), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global RFID in Healthcare Market was estimated at USD 1,960 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7,700 million by 2026. The global RFID in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2019 to 2027”.

RFID (Radiofrequency Identification) is a wireless technology that employs radio waves to track objects or devices outfitted with radio frequency tags and readers. Through this technology, healthcare professionals and clinicians can track documents, patients, and other important assets related to healthcare such as blood samples, medical reports, equipment, and medicines. The connectivity range of RFID tags is over one hundred meters. Moreover, technology can efficiently read thousands of RFID tags simultaneously.

Request Your Free Sample Report of RFID in Healthcare Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-rfid-in-healthcare-market-by-component-tags

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes Updated List of table & figures

• Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-rfid-in-healthcare-market-by-component-tags



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Extensive advancement in automation and technology are propelling global RFID in healthcare market

Various sectors including healthcare are incorporating automation technology for swift completion of processes. RFID enhances the speed and efficiency of healthcare processes by cutting the workforce required for hunting reports and equipment in a hospital.

Key market players

Some of the key players driving the global RFID in healthcare market are IBM, Palex Medical SA, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Siemens, Cardinal Health, Southwest Solutions Group, Hitachi Ltd., American RFID Solutions, 3M, NewAge Industries Inc., and ACC Systems Inc., among others.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-rfid-in-healthcare-market-by-component-tags

Market Growth & Dominance:

Component-based segmentation analysis

Based on components, the “Tags” sub-segment dominated the global RFID in healthcare market by holding a nearly 50% share in the market. The key reason behind its dominance is the huge penetration rate in numerous sectors. The sub-segment is expected to bloom splendidly at a CAGR of around 25% throughout the forecast period.

End-User based segmentation analysis

Based on the end-user, the global RFID in healthcare market is segmented into biotechnology companies, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies. Among all, hospitals accounted for more than 40% share in the global market. However, analysts' prediction states that the “biotechnology companies” category is likely to flourish at a faster pace during 2019–2026.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-rfid-in-healthcare-market-by-component-tags

Application-based segmentation analysis

Application-wise, the global RFID in healthcare market is categorized into people identification and tracking, medicine tracking, samples & blood transfer tracking, supply chain & medical report, and equipment tracking. Among all, the “samples and blood transfer tracking” category dominates the global market by holding a major share, as the demand for blood products inventory management is propelling phenomenally. However, the “supply chain & medical report” category is anticipated to flourish at a greater CAGR, according to the market analysts.

Region-based segmentation analysis

Based on region, North America is in the dominating position, in terms of holding global market share. North America accounts for more than 40% market share. However, analysts’ projection indicates that the Asia Pacific market will expand substantially owing to the growing adoption of RFID in the healthcare sector and the availability of services at affordable prices in the region, particularly in China.

Browse the full “RFID in Healthcare Market By Component (Tags, Storage and Cabinets, Readers, and Printers), By Application (People Identification and Tracking, Medicine Tracking, Samples and Blood Transfer Tracking, Supply Chain and Medical Report, and Equipment Tracking), By End-User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Hospitals), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-rfid-in-healthcare-market-by-component-tags

In December 2018, the American multinational conglomerate corporation, 3M (formerly known as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company)revealed its decision to procure the tech business of M*Modal. This procurement decision was taken after 3M pledged to invest strategically in its Health Information Systems business.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the global RFID in healthcare market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the global RFID in healthcare market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the global RFID in healthcare industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of component, application, end-user, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-rfid-in-healthcare-market-by-component-tags

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The global RFID in healthcare market is segmented as:

Global RFID In Healthcare Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Tags

Storage and Cabinets RFID Refrigerator RFID-enabled Freezer RFID Smart Cabinet

Readers

Printers

Global RFID In Healthcare Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

People Identification and Tracking

Medicine Tracking

Samples and Blood Transfer Tracking

Equipment Tracking

Supply Chain and Medical Report

Global RFID In Healthcare Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-pharmaceutical-intermediates-market-by-type-gmp-and-800

Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/bladder-cancer-therapeutics-market-by-cancer-type-transitional-947

Pediatric And Adult Hemoconcentrators Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/pediatric-and-adult-hemoconcentrators-market-by-type-adult-992

Clinical Trials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-clinical-trials-market-by-phase-phase-i-1004

Allergy Diagnostics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/allergy-diagnostics-market-by-product-type-luminometers-assay

Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hepatorenal-syndrome-treatment-market-by-treatment-therapeutics-and

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com