Bleacher Report and DraftKings to Unveil Exclusive Super Bowl LV Prop Bets Show – B/R Drop Zone: DraftKings Big Game Prop Reveal

New Original Concept Gives Football Fans First Look at 2021 Props through Expert Analysis, Interactive Segments, Giveaways and More

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2020-2021 NFL season on the verge of its climactic close, Bleacher Report and DraftKings will provide football fans with an exclusive first glimpse at DraftKings’ proprietary Super Bowl prop bets in a new reveal show streamed live on the Bleacher Report app.



B/R Drop Zone: DraftKings Big Game Prop Reveal is an original concept show featuring experts and celebrity guests, interactive segments, fan giveaways and a reveal of the most talked-about bets for the Big Game. Fans can tune in Monday, Jan. 25 at 6 pm ET—within 24 hours of the determination of the NFL conference championships– to watch live.

The show will air simultaneously on the B/R mobile app, B/R YouTube and Twitter channels. Viewers on the B/R app will be able to follow along and participate with their own takes for a chance to win special giveaways.

B/R Drop Zone: DraftKings Big Game Prop Reveal will be hosted by Bleacher Report’s Cabbie Richards and Greg Ivory and feature top experts sharing insights on betting associated with the Big Game, including B/R Betting’s Kelly Stewart and DraftKings' Head of Sportsbook Johnny Avello alongside celebrity guest Chad Ochocinco. The show will feature 40 different props across five categories with special appearances by celebrity influencers.

The show’s creation stems from a multi-year agreement between DraftKings and Turner Sports which made the digital sports entertainment and gaming company the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider for select Turner Sports and Bleacher Report properties, excluding NBA programming.

“So much has changed for DraftKings over the years, but the Super Bowl is always an iconic sports moment where we continue to scale with new offerings and experiences like this reveal show alongside Bleacher Report,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “Prop betting is already a popular product for the NFL championship and appeals to all types of fans, so showcasing these markets within the Bleacher Report network for the first time helps enhance our offerings in 2021.”

According to the American Gaming Association, an estimated 26 million Americans wagered nearly $7 billion on Super Bowl LIV.

Bleacher Report has also seen significant engagement in its sports betting and football-related content. Over the course of the season, B/R Betting – B/R’s sports betting vertical – was the most engaged and most viewed social media account devoted to sports betting. In the final weeks of last year’s football season, B/R marked a 46% increase in engagements across its channels, with 23 million fans visiting the B/R site and app.

“Super Bowl prop bets fuel a massive amount of the cultural conversation around the game, expanding the narrative for the biggest sporting event of the year. It’s exactly that type of off-the-field content that Bleacher Report does best and our audience craves. Our show will tap into this conversation, providing fans with a special event before the main event,” said Joe Yanarella, GM of B/R Betting.

B/R Drop Zone: DraftKings Big Game Prop Reveal will launch and highlight an assortment of offers from several categories, including Quick Hitters, Player Props, Exotic Props, Over Unders and Yes-No Props. In total, DraftKings will be offering over 200 different prop bets for the Big Game. Additionally, fans everywhere will be able to enter the $55 Million Super Bowl Prediction Challenge, a free to play pool with fans instantly unlocking a random reward between $3 in prizes and $25K with $1 million awarded to the winner of the pool.

