ECOFIBRE'S ANANDA HEALTH DIVISION and MEDISCA Announce Exclusive Partnership for Global Distribution of Full Spectrum CBD

/EIN News/ -- Georgetown, KY, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecofibre's Ananda Health Division, the leading provider of CBD to US independent pharmacies is pleased to announce that it has partnered with MEDISCA to be the exclusive pharmaceutical compounding distributor of Ananda Professional products in the United States, Canada and Australia.

David Neu, CEO of Ananda Health states, “We could not be more proud to partner with the global leader in the pharmaceutical compounding industry. MEDISCA has over 30 years of experience in the industry and both of our organizations have core values that are deeply aligned around education, quality and customer care.”

“MEDISCA has been closely monitoring the CBD segment over the past several years and we have seen awareness and demand increase for compounding pharmacists across many geographies. To ensure that we can provide our pharmacists the best-in-class CBD product range we are very pleased to announce our exclusive distribution partnership with Ananda Health,” said Panagiota Danopoulos, SVP Global Strategy and Innovation at MEDISCA.

“CBD is an exciting new category that still requires significant research and education to ensure it can help as many patients as possible. In conjunction with Ananda Health, we are very excited to be able to give our pharmacists access to the research, tools and training to improve patient outcomes, “said Ms. Danopoulos.

Neu continued “This partnership is one of the most important milestones in the professionalization of the CBD industry. This is the first time a multinational distributor will be carrying ingestible hemp-derived CBD products.”

The full range of Ananda Professional products will be available via the MEDISCA network beginning February 1, 2021.

About Ananda Health

In the United States, Ananda Health is the #1 provider of hemp-derived CBD for retail pharmacies. The Company produces nutraceutical products for human and pet consumption, as well as topical creams and salves. See www.anandahemp.com and www.anandaprofessional.com. The Company also supplies its leading Ananda Hemp CBD products to Australians via the SAS B program.

The Company owns or controls key parts of the value chain in each business, from breeding, growing and production to sales and marketing. Our value proposition to customers is built on strong brands and quality products.

About MEDISCA

MEDISCA is the leader in providing turnkey solutions to the pharmaceutical compounding industry and allied health care professionals worldwide. Through its global partners, LP3 Network and MEDISCA Network, MEDISCA is committed to being a complete resource for prescribers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians engaged in personalized medicine by offering educational trainings, products, and support. Founded in 1989, the company has locations in Canada, the United States and Australia, optimizing its service to the international market. For more information about MEDISCA, please visit www.medisca.com and follow us on Twitter at @medisca.

