LoCorr Funds Continues Growth with 37% Increase in AUM during 2020 and Announces Internal Expansion and Restructuring

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the mutual fund industry continues to see significant outflows from active management and steady consolidation, LoCorr experiences a surge in demand for their innovative suite of solutions from financial advisors seeking the diversification benefits of low-correlating strategies. The firm, a leader in the low-correlating asset marketplace, has achieved another year of double-digit asset growth with AUM rising 37% in 2020.

In response to demand, LoCorr Funds is restructuring to handle current and future growth and is pleased to announce two key promotions within the Firm. Ruxandra Risko, formerly Executive Vice President, National Accounts, has been promoted to President of LoCorr Funds. She began her career with the Firm in 2011 and has been instrumental in building LoCorr’s distribution network through national account platforms. As President, Risko will be responsible for the distribution efforts of the Firm, including external and internal sales, institutional relations, national accounts, and marketing. A seasoned professional, she has over 30 years’ experience in the industry. Risko will continue to report to LoCorr’s CEO Kevin Kinzie.

In addition, Ted Kosinski has been promoted to Western Divisional Sales Director of the firm. Kosinski will be leading the team of regional vice presidents from the western territories of the country. He will report to Risko in his new role. Kosinksi has been a leader on the LoCorr sales team since his joining the firm in 2011. Along with his management duties he will continue to oversee LoCorr’s distribution efforts in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

“LoCorr Funds is poised for growth in 2021, which is reflected in the promotions of both Ruxandra and Ted,” says Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds. “Ruxandra’s deep knowledge of our industry and her leadership skills have been key drivers in the growth of the firm, and we are pleased to recognize her accomplishments with the appointment to President. Ted’s investment knowledge, ability to forge solid relationships, and his distribution expertise have been instrumental in LoCorr’s success over the last decade. I look forward to his contributions in growing and expanding our sales distribution efforts in the western U.S.”

Both Risko and Kosinski will assume their new titles and responsibilities immediately.

“With equity markets at record highs and fixed income potentially not offering the returns or risk management necessary in a balanced portfolio, financial advisors and clients alike are seeking different solutions to achieve true diversification,” says Risko. “We are pleased to see demand in the marketplace increasing as evidenced by the 37% growth in assets at LoCorr in 2020. LoCorr is well positioned to help advisors evolve their asset allocation process by utilizing low correlating strategies to improve risk adjusted outcomes and provide a smoother ride for clients.”

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

