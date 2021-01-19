Insigniam Founding Partner Nathan O. Rosenberg Joins Leaders to Discuss Biden Administration’s First 100 Days
EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam founding partner Nathan O. Rosenberg will speak on a panel of leaders in discussing the Biden Administration’s first 100 days. The webcast, hosted by the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board, will discuss the anticipated top priorities of the new Biden Administration, what those policies may look like, and how they may unfold in the first 100 days. Mr. Rosenberg will be speaking as a trustee of the Committee for Economic Development.
Speaking on the panel, Mr. Rosenberg joins Jacob M. Schlesinger, Senior Washington Correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Donna Brazile, former DNC Chair & Fox News Contributor, Admiral Micahel S. Rogers, USN (RET), Former Commander, and U.S. Cyber Command and Director of the National Security Agency, moderated by Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development of the Conference Board. Register for the panel here.
The panel will cover: 1. How the policies of the Biden administration propose to face current challenges from the pandemic and get this country back to work safely 2. How the Biden administration can address the global challenges and keep America competitive and 3. What the new Administration can do to get this country on a path to higher employment and productivity levels.
The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led public policy organization that delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions to our nation’s most critical issues.
Since its inception in 1942, CED has addressed national priorities to promote sustained economic growth and development to benefit all Americans. CED’s work in these early years led to great policy accomplishments including the Marshall Plan, the economic development program that helped rebuild Europe and maintain peace, the Bretton Woods Agreement that established the new global financial system, and both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
Over thirty years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives. In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. See more at: https://insigniam.com/
