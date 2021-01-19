APPOINTMENT OF PRAVIN KUMAR AS GENERAL MANAGER OF HYATT REGENCY PHUKET RESORT
PHUKET, THAILAND, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Pravin Kumar as General Manager of the luxury resort in Phuket, located along a secluded beachfront at Kamala Bay.
Mr. Kumar will oversee the daily operations as well as the reopening of Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort later this year.
A results-driven Indian national, Mr. Kumar brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort. His career has spanned the globe with previous positions in India, UAE, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mauritius, Maldives and Cambodia.
Mr. Kumar started his career path at the age of 19 when he enrolled himself in Mangalore University in Southern India. Upon graduating with a degree in Hotel Management, he commenced his hospitality career in front office dept. of a small hotel in Nashik, a town in Western India. Later he was selected as Management Trainee in the Corporate Training Programme (CTP) for Intercontinental Hotels-South West Asia and was based in Pune until successful completion of the program.
Over the next two decades, Mr. Kumar progressed through food & beverage and operations management roles at Sun-N-Sand Pune , Marriott Executive Apartments and Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, The Grand Mauritian a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa in Mauritius, Sheraton Deira Dubai, Sheraton Dushanbe in Tajikistan, Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences and Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Mr. Kumar was the General Manager of Park Hyatt Siem Reap in Cambodia.
“I am immensely excited to join the wonderful team at Hyatt Regency Phuket” said Mr. Kumar. “Together with Hyatt’s world class service and Purpose of ‘care, I look forward to repositioning the property as the preferred luxury family resort in Kamala Beach, with ongoing upgrades to our rooms and suites, new exciting food and beverage concepts, unique event venues and a brand-new Marine Biology Center to lead our sustainability efforts”.
# # #
About Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort – Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort boasts 201 spacious ocean view rooms and suites, each with private balcony or terrace overlooking lush hillside and the azure waters of Kamala Beach in Phuket and some rooms with private pool or whirlpool. As one of the best hotel in Phuket, Thailand for families, couples, honeymoon or for business meetings in Phuket, the resort offers an array of outlets and recreational facilities with: one of Phuket’s largest oceanfront infinity pool with ocean view; Regency Club lounge and adult’s only infinity pool; four restaurants and bars, including Sunset Grill, one of the best restaurant in Phuket with sunset ocean views; Nahm spa and 24-hour fitness center; Camp Hyatt kids club in Phuket; and a choice of function rooms and outdoor event venues for meetings and destination wedding in Phuket. Ideally located close to a popular Phuket beach and the best activities in Phuket including: the famous Phuket Fantasea and night market at Kamala Beach; a short drive to Patong Beach nightlife and historic Phuket City; and a great base to visit the best sightseeing and things to do in Phuket, including day trips to Phi Phi island, Krabi and James Bond Island, Phuket Elephant Sanctuary and Phuket Big Buddha
About Hyatt Regency hotels – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
Amornrat Sakulsongbunsiri
Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort
amornrat.sakulsongbunsiri@hyatt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn