Indiegogo Launches Partnership with Japanese Pre-Order Site Makuake

Crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo, builds on its launch momentum in Japanese market by partnering with the region's leading pre-order site

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Indiegogo announced a new partnership with Makuake, the leading pre-order site in Japan, to empower entrepreneurs and consumers worldwide to unite around unique product ideas and, together, bring them to life.

Through this partnership, Indiegogo and Makuake will combine their collective resources, expertise, and a global network of communities to connect forward-thinking entrepreneurs in Japan with enthusiasts who power their innovation. The partnership will also allow successful campaigners on Indiegogo to find new audiences in Japan.

As the biggest pre-order site in Japan, Makuake has an extensive track-record of supporting Japanese creators in developing and launching their products. Indiegogo has done the same on the global stage over the last 12 years, having helped over 900,000 entrepreneurs successfully raise a total of more than $2 billion in funds directly from customers. Now the two platforms will join forces, bridging the gap between previously disparate crowdfunding markets in the process.

The announcement comes on the heels of a series of Japan-oriented developments to the Indiegogo platform, including an expansion of the Indiegogo Global Fast Track Program into the Japanese market, which aims to help Japan’s top innovators build international brands faster; a partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to give Japanese entrepreneurs additional support for launching successful crowdfunding campaigns; and a new option for entrepreneurs to receive their funding directly in Japanese yen when their campaign ends.

These improvements, combined with the partnership with Makuake, will provide entrepreneurs in Japan a seamless way to raise and receive funds for their products from backers around the world, and consumers to support products that were previously out of their reach.

“Millions of people around the world visit Indiegogo to find clever and unconventional things that solve everyday problems large and small,” says Andy Yang, CEO of Indiegogo. “We are very excited to partner with Makuake, who share a very similar mission with us, so that together we can unite the world through bright ideas, all while providing the best opportunities for our creators and entrepreneurs to reach their goals.”

“Our mission is to connect the world through the creation of new things,” says Makuake CEO Ryotaro Nakayama. “This partnership between Makuake and Indiegogo lays the groundwork for Japanese makers and creators to spread their innovative products and passion throughout the global market. In addition, Japanese consumers will be able to discover more global innovative products in Makuake.”

The partnership between Indiegogo and Makuake aims to assist entrepreneurs in their need to access global markets by offering campaigns on Makuake a simpler route of entry into the global market, while helping US- and EMEA-based entrepreneurs who have already found global success on Indiegogo to continue their journey in Japan with direct support from Makuake.

“Through close collaboration, Indiegogo and Makuake will bring the most innovative and most trusted campaigns to each other’s backer communities,” says Yang. “Our alliance will not only redefine the crowdfunding journey for entrepreneurs but also empower early adopters to discover more new ideas and innovations around the world. We look forward to supporting our campaigners to bring their products to a wider global community.”