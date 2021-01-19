Dailycast Announces Expanded White-Labeled Radio Newscast

Just The Facts Radio Promo Another version of 'Just The Facts' Promo

Daily Radio News Service Gets Revamped for terrestrial and online radio streamers.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dailycastnews.com announced today version 2.0 of Dailycast; the daily radio news syndication for online streaming radio, terrestrial radio and podcasts. In version 2, Dailycast will provide expanded daily audio files along with other custom features.

Dailycast will have new features including cloud-based audio files for no downtime. Faster delivery of breaking news files. Video news widgets will be available for radio members and various news updates throughout the day. Dailycast will also launch a white-labeled news website ( https://dailycast.news ) for radio stations that want to offer news headlines and radio news updates.

Dailycast will continue to offer the free unbranded news widget for station's online use.

The new version and features will start on February 1, 2021.

ABOUT Dailycastnews.com – Dailycast provides turnkey, white-labeled, unbiased daily radio newscasts for online streaming and terrestrial radio stations. Content includes national news with no left or right slant. Radio members have an online player widget that updates automatically or they can subscribe to email delivery of the audio news file.

Each daily newscast runs from 3 to 5 minutes and is anchored by radio veteran Allen Edwards. For more information, go to www.dailycastnews.com

For newscast demo, player widget demo and photos:

https://micmill.com/get/version-2-0-launches-feb-1-2021/

Media Contact

Devin Young

news@dailycast.news