Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,881 in the last 365 days.

Dailycast Announces Expanded White-Labeled Radio Newscast

Dailycast logo

No slant just the facts

Just The Facts Radio Promo

Just The Facts Promo

Another version of 'Just The Facts' Promo

Daily Radio News Service Gets Revamped for terrestrial and online radio streamers.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dailycastnews.com announced today version 2.0 of Dailycast; the daily radio news syndication for online streaming radio, terrestrial radio and podcasts. In version 2, Dailycast will provide expanded daily audio files along with other custom features.

Dailycast will have new features including cloud-based audio files for no downtime. Faster delivery of breaking news files. Video news widgets will be available for radio members and various news updates throughout the day. Dailycast will also launch a white-labeled news website ( https://dailycast.news ) for radio stations that want to offer news headlines and radio news updates.

Dailycast will continue to offer the free unbranded news widget for station's online use.

The new version and features will start on February 1, 2021.

ABOUT Dailycastnews.com – Dailycast provides turnkey, white-labeled, unbiased daily radio newscasts for online streaming and terrestrial radio stations. Content includes national news with no left or right slant. Radio members have an online player widget that updates automatically or they can subscribe to email delivery of the audio news file.

Each daily newscast runs from 3 to 5 minutes and is anchored by radio veteran Allen Edwards. For more information, go to www.dailycastnews.com

For newscast demo, player widget demo and photos:
https://micmill.com/get/version-2-0-launches-feb-1-2021/

Media Contact
Devin Young
news@dailycast.news

Devin Young
Dailycast Syndication
email us here

You just read:

Dailycast Announces Expanded White-Labeled Radio Newscast

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.