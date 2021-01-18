Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,891 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Carrying a Pistol Without a License Offense: 200 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Carrying a Pistol Without a License offense that occurred on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:15 am, a member of MPD was working a traffic detail at an Inauguration checkpoint at the listed location. The suspect was observed carrying a handgun, in a holster, in plain view, while asking a member of the National Guard a question. The suspect was apprehended without incident.

 

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, 22 year-old Guy Berry, of Gordonsville, VA, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession Of A Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession Of Unregistered Ammunition.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Carrying a Pistol Without a License Offense: 200 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.