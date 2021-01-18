Arrest Made in a Carrying a Pistol Without a License Offense: 200 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Carrying a Pistol Without a License offense that occurred on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:15 am, a member of MPD was working a traffic detail at an Inauguration checkpoint at the listed location. The suspect was observed carrying a handgun, in a holster, in plain view, while asking a member of the National Guard a question. The suspect was apprehended without incident.

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, 22 year-old Guy Berry, of Gordonsville, VA, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession Of A Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession Of Unregistered Ammunition.