Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Poised to Reach USD 642.0 Million By 2027 | Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Countries will Drive the Industry Growth says, Reports and Data

The boom in the global buildings & construction sector is a significant factor spurring the global ultra-high performance concrete market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultra-high performance concrete market is expected to reach USD 642.0 Million by the year 2027, displaying a steady CAGR of 7.9%. Ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) is an advanced concrete material with highly viable properties, such as 120 MPa of compressive strength, extended durability, and high tensile ductility standards. The formulation of UHPC comprises Portland cement, quartz silica flour, fine sand, limestone, reactive powders, superplasticizers, added cementitious materials, and water. The material offers a smooth and aesthetic appearance and enhances the overall sustainability and strength of buildings and structures. Other advantages offered by the material are better visual appeal, impermeability against abrasion, high resistance to corrosion, and low maintenance costs.

The global ultra-high performance concrete market has gained rapid traction over recent years, owing to various factors favorable for market growth. The most significant factors propelling the global market growth are the thriving buildings & construction industry worldwide, government initiatives towards civil infrastructure development (mainly in developing nations), and the consistently growing demand for ultra-high performance concrete due to its excellent properties. UHPC finds extensive usage in construction activities as a structural precast element, façade, and column. The material also finds significant application in the machinery industry to produce various integrated machine parts. Hence, such factors are likely to fuel the global market growth significantly. Other factors accountable for global ultra-high performance concrete market growth are fast-paced urbanization, escalating demand for higher aesthetic value of residential and commercial buildings, increasing building renovation activities, growing purchasing power of consumers, and improved living standards.

Key findings of the report:

Based on product type, the slurry-infiltrated fibrous concrete (SIFCON) sub-segment led the global ultra-high performance concrete market on the basis of market share. This particular type of ultra-high performance concrete has an increasing demand across the construction industry due to its wide range of properties, such as robust strength and high ductility. In addition, the material offers exceptional stability under dynamic and recurring loading systems.

In terms of application, the infrastructure sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the global ultra-high performance concrete market in 2019. The segment is expected to maintain its leading market position over the projected timeframe, owing to fast-paced urbanization and increasing construction of bridges, roadways, tunnels, and other civil structures worldwide.

Of the various distribution channels, the offline sub-segment is dominant in the global ultra-high performance concrete market, with the leading market share in 2019.

The North American region, which accounted for the largest market share in 2019, is projected to register the highest growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast timeframe. Primary factors leading to market dominance are the rising focus on public infrastructural development, such as renovation of bridges and highways and favorable government initiatives to promote construction activities in the region.

Leading players in the global ultra-high performance concrete market include ACC Limited, Lafarge, Gulf Precast Concrete, Sika AG, Ceentek, US Concrete Inc., Cemex SAB De CV, RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG, ELO Beton, Densit, Vicat, Ultratech Cement Ltd., TAKTL, and Metalco, among others.

For the purpose of this report, the global ultra-high performance concrete market is segmented on the basis of product type, application range, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Slurry-infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON)

Reactive Powder Concrete

Compact Reinforced Concrete

Others

Application Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of the Middle East & Africa



