Merit Logistics Appoints Jessica Andrews as Director of Marketing
We earn our clients' trust by being a reliable and responsive warehouse services provider. Merit is committed to providing each client with a superior level of customer care, making them feel like our only customer, while maintaining a national footprint
To Drive Awareness and Market Leadership Strategy for Merit Logistics’ Warehouse Services
Merit warehouse solutions place our clients ahead of the curve in running overall efficient distribution centers as we enter a new era for supply chain excellence.”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Logistics, a national third-party warehouse services provider, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jessica Andrews to the position of Director of Marketing. In this role she will lead marketing efforts to accelerate the company’s growing reach into new and existing markets and will be reporting directly to Merit Logistics’ CEO, Cesar Scolari.
— Cesar Scolari, Merit CEO
Andrews brings with her over 25 years of experience in B2B marketing for technology and industrial product and service companies, where she has served in brand management, marketing strategy, and creative oversight roles. Her appointment as Director of Marketing comes on the heels of a demanding and transformative year for the nation’s grocery and retail supply chains, during which, Merit Logistics rose to the challenge of helping their clients soar to new heights in handling unprecedented warehouse volumes and achieving record-setting KPIs in terms of efficiency, throughput, and profitability.
“As the COVID-19 crisis unfolded, Merit Logistics acted quickly and responsively to serve the urgent and rapidly-changing needs of their clients, which include some of the nation’s largest grocery and retail chains,” said Andrews. “The nation’s supply chains have been mobilizing to operate more efficiently and effectively than ever before, and Merit Logistics has played a critical role in helping new and existing clients to achieve reliable operations and optimal productivity in all areas of warehouse services during these challenging times – from unloading, sorting, and put away to order selection, palletizing, and special project needs. Merit Logistics has emerged as the premier warehouse solutions provider, and I look forward to building market awareness for the exceptional, customer-focused services we offer our clients.”
“I welcome the addition of Jessica’s marketing experience and talents to our team. The newly created Director of Marketing position is part of Merit’s larger initiatives in 2021 and beyond,” said Scolari. “Jessica will be helping us to drive continued business growth through increased awareness of Merit’s reliable, responsive, and cost-effective warehouse services. This includes our highly-trained contingency labor teams that can be quickly deployed to any site nationwide and innovative technology solutions, such as MeritTrax Security that provides our clients with a powerful solution for gate-to-gate load tracking and detention charge reduction. Merit warehouse solutions place our clients ahead of the curve in running overall efficient distribution centers as we enter a new era for supply chain excellence.”
About Merit Logistics, LLC
Merit Logistics is a third-party service provider based in southern California that delivers comprehensive, leading-edge warehouse and freight handling services for the nation’s leading retailers and distributors. The company offers next-generation supply chain solutions and services that are driving peak performance, throughput, and profitability for their clients. An independently owned and operated company, Merit Logistics takes pride in its culture of continual improvement and innovation leadership. Merit’s Meritrax Security division, in keeping with the company’s core values, offers distribution centers and manufacturing plants nationwide a comprehensive and technology-driven approach to security.
Contact:
Bob Shade
Vice President of Corporate Communication
Merit Integrated Logistics
949-481-0685 ext. 611
bshade@meritlogistics.com
33332 Valle Road, STE. 100
San Juan Capistrano, Ca. 92677
