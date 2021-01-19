HVAC Filters Market to Reach Value of USD 7.89 Billion by 2027 | Prevalence of Allergies, Headaches, Asthma, and Chronic Conditions is the Major Factor Propelling the Industry Growth says, Emergen Research

The global HVAC filters market size was USD 5.39 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 7.89 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HVAC filters market is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.89 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High growth of the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of allergies, headaches, asthma, and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases caused by polluted air. Rising need to improve energy efficiency of HVAC systems and reduce energy bills is another key factor driving high demand for HVAC filters.

Availability of smart connected devices and rise in number of residential construction projects with smart home technology has been resulting in rapidly inclining demand for HVAC systems. Ease of use, reliability, and security is also supporting use of the smart technology in homes. Availability of artificial intelligence assistants such as Alexa and Siri has also led to increased adoption of smart home technologies such as HVAC systems, which is contributing growth of the overall HVAC filters market.

Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Camfil, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Corporation, Sogefi Group, and Freudenberg Group

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, 3M Company entered into a partnership with Cummins. The partnership was aimed to increase the production of high-efficiency particulate (HEPA) filters for use in powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) of 3M Company.

The HEPA segment held the largest market share of 49.9% in 2019. Increasing utilization of HEPA filters by pharmaceutical companies to improve air quality and protect patients from airborne contaminants is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The synthetic polymer segment is expected to register a rapid CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Higher filtration efficiency of synthetic polymers compared to fiberglass is a factor boosting product demand and deployment, thus driving revenue of this segment.

Pharmaceutical is expected to be the most rapidly expanding segment in revenue terms among the end-use segments during the forecast period. Hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly adopting HVAC air filters with MERV ratings 13–16 for efficient air purification and removal of airborne contaminants.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Rising purchasing power and improving standards of living among consumers in countries in the region is augmenting demand for more energy-efficient HVAC systems with high-quality air filters.

Emergen Research has segmented the global HVAC filters market in terms of technology, material, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Electrostatic Precipitators HEPA Activated Carbon Others (Ionic Filtration and UV Filtration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Carbon Fiberglass Metal Synthetic Polymer



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Pharmaceutical Automotive Building & Construction Food & Beverage Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



