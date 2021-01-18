After several centuries spent waiting, the enlightened Atema return to reveal their ancient secrets to seekers in New Zealand

Robyn Adams announces the publication of ‘The Atema: The Enlightened Ones’

/EIN News/ -- YAMBA, Australia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her latest literary offering, “The Atema: The Enlightened Ones” (published by Balboa Press AU), earth-walker and author Robyn Adams takes readers on a journey to ancient New Zealand, a spiritually advanced land whose inhabitants are ready to heed the call to awaken.

A group of spiritual seekers from several countries travel to New Zealand in 1992 to participate in a ceremony called Time Shift at Lake Taupo. One of the women encounters a group of enlightened beings in the Kaimanawa Forest, who tell her their story of how they came to be trapped in space and time. Their village was last destroyed in A.D. 186 when a further great explosion occurred around Lake Taupo, and now a call has gone out for the liberation of the dimensionally trapped inhabitants. Interwoven throughout the story are several awakenings to the power of love, spiritual teachings and bi-location techniques.

“Many people are searching for meaning in their lives, especially with changes to lifestyle caused by the current pandemic,” the author says. “Perhaps some answers will be revealed as they read this book and come to know The Atema. The main message being that ‘the only thing we can be sure of is change.’ It is up to us to take responsibility for how we each deal with our life journey. There is much assistance available from many sources. No one has to make their journey alone.”

“The Atema” is described as factitious, meaning that parts are factual, but the majority could be considered as fiction. The book will appeal to those who are interested in timeless spiritual teachings. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/808887-the-atema to purchase a copy.

“The Atema: The Enlightened Ones”

By Robyn Adams

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 350 pages | ISBN 9781504321983

E-Book | 350 pages | ISBN 9781504322010

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Robyn Adams has had a life full of adventure and experience. She is an earth-walker who has delved deeply into ancient wisdom teachings, and traveled through and lived in a number of countries. With her late husband, Philip Simpfendorfer, she ran Glastonbell, a spiritual retreat center, in Bell. She has a diploma in natural medicine and was a consulting naturopath at Crystal Lodge Health Resort in Katoomba, New South Wales, from 1987 to 1995. She is also a reiki healer, teacher of mediation and of spiritual wisdom. She earned a degree in archaeology from University of New England and has participated in several archaeological digs. Adams has three adult sons and several grandchildren. She lives in the Northern Rivers area of New South Wales, where the Clarence River meets the ocean. Her other publications include “The Sisterhood of the Rose” (published by Outskirts Press in 2009), “The Golden Disc – The Healing Bomb” (published by Balboa Press in 2014) and “The Man with the Opal Teeth” (self-published in 2020).

