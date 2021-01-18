January Thyroid Awareness Month: The Link Between Thyroid and Fibroid Disease in Women

USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids.

NORTHBROOK, IL, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January is Thyroid Awareness Month, and physicians at USA Fibroid Centers are emphasizing the importance of being aware that there is a link between thyroid disease and uterine fibroids. Both conditions affect over 20 million American women and overlap in many symptoms. Studies have shown that 16% of women with thyroid nodules also have uterine fibroids.

Fibroids are growths in, on, and around the uterus. While they are tumors, they are typically non-cancerous. An estimated 75% of reproductive-age women have uterine fibroids, and about 25% of them suffer from symptoms including pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, pregnancy loss and infertility. The occurrence and severity of symptoms are even higher among African American women.

Thyroid disease, which affects the butterfly-shaped gland at the throat's base, affects 20 million Americans. Three out of four thyroid cancer diagnoses are made in women, according to the American Cancer Society.

"It's important to recognize the similarity of the symptoms that indicate a problem and make sure that both thyroid disease and uterine fibroids are evaluated, "said Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson, M.D. "Symptoms that overlap include many similar ones including weight gain, exhaustion and anemia."

The thyroid produces the hormones that help the body control the metabolism rate and regulate the production and consumption of energy. When thyroid levels fluctuate in women, they affect globulin production, a protein that protects the hormones. Women with low thyroid production are more likely to develop ovarian cysts. Having high thyroid levels can make one's pituitary gland produce prolactin, which prevents estrogen production. Additionally, it affects the development of ovarian follicles, impairs insulin sensitivity, and decrease coagulation factors.

While the cause of uterine fibroids is unknown, research has shown that fibroids are affected by hormones (especially estrogen) and that they tend to grow or shrink during times of hormonal fluctuation like pregnancy and menopause. An effective fibroid treatment is Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) that can eliminate symptoms and help women quickly return to normal activities.

USA Fibroid Centers has published a blog, "Is It Your Thyroid or Fibroids?" designed to help women recognize the warning symptoms in both conditions.

Both in-person and online appointments are available at USA Fibroid Centers to evaluate fibroid symptoms and non-surgical, effective treatment options. Visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

###

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive network of centers across nine states, principally in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast and South. USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.