The Benford Company: Entertainment Mogul Vassal Benford Known for His Midas Touch - An Entrepreneur Who Created His Own 300 Million Dollar Niche in Entertainment

Benford’s Companies ( A full service multi-media entertainment company, Music, Film , 4D Technologies, Concert events, Estate and Sports Management) “Pac Sports Entertainment” and “TBC Group Corporate Management both based in Los Angeles, represent famed super star boxer Manny Pacqiuo and Iconic legendary Blues artist BB King, his estate, and “The BB King Music Companies.” The Benford Companies have generated over $400 million USD in revenue, currently with such companies as Universal, Warner Bros.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benford executive produced the hit film series "After" and "After We Collided” both films became a commercial success grossing more than $150 million at the Box office. "After" and "After We Collided" are top streaming movies on Netflix.



Benford, is also Chairman of The Benford Company and partners with film legend Mark Canton former head of Tri-Star Pictures / Warner bros (300, “Den of Thieves”, hit TV series “Power”) Benford a 57x platinum top platinum record producer continues to stay on top of the billboard music charts after landing a platinum EDM pop hit with 2x Grammy Award winner DJ Diplo (Justin Bieber, Skrillex) song titled "Be Right There, also performed by superstar DJ's Marshmallow and Major Laser generating over 1 billion internet streams

According to Variety, The Benford Company and the BB King estate will begin pre-production on a new Biopic movie and life story of famed blues legend BB King title “ The King Of The Blues” due to be released in 2022 and will be Executive produced by the entertainment Mogul and the King family trust as a part of the BB King Legacy Initiative.

Lil Wayne and Drake broke the internet with their first collaboration in 2017, “B.B. King Freestyle.” The song is off Wayne’s new “No Ceilings 3” mixtape, which is hosted by DJ Khaled, and has already garnered over 9 million views on YouTube.

Vassal Benford — the chairman of B.B. King’s estate, who is executive-producing King’s official biopic with the bluesman’s family — gives “a big thumbs up,” and wants to invite Drake, Wayne and Khaled to work with the estate on a hip-hop album to be released by Universal Music Group alongside the biopic.

Benford says that the hip-hop album will sample King’s music as well as include original music from artists paying tribute to King. As for who will executive-produce the album, Benford has his eye on Khaled.

“Mr. King is a musical icon and legend, and the blues is relatable all over the world,” Benford says. “For DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Drake to show love makes a big statement on behalf of the music world regarding B.B. King and the significance of the blues. We would like to thank them on behalf of the family members and the B.B. King Estate, and welcome all three artists to the project in whatever capacity.”

Benford is no stranger to success, Benford, as a producer has played a major role in the success of many top artists, careers 1994 Benford was appointed by Music Legend Clive Davis, Benford was given his own joint venture partnership Vaz/ Arista/ BMG. Benford first label imprint partnership with Clive Davis, Benford discovered and signed multi-platinum artist Debra Cox, performing the hit song “Nobody Suppose To Be Here” and the girl band Jade performing the Megahit “Don’t Walk Away” which before won Ascap Top Pop songwriter and producer of the year award, the song “Don’t Walk Away” became the longest hit song to stay on the Billboard Hot 100 for more than #39 weeks…

Mr. Davis also founded label imprints with superstar producers Sean 'P Diddy" Combs, L.A. Reid, and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. The La-face duo released Toni Braxton's debut selling over 15x platinum.

Benford's production with Toni Braxton's song titled “I Belong To You” received a Grammy Nomination for Best Vocal Performance.

The Benford companies have produced the biggest concert Shows in Las Vegas CES Benford produced and Orchestrated a sold-out CES " Micheal Jackson Tribute Concert" In Las Vegas.

CES is the biggest most influential Tech and Concert event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, as Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world. This is where the world's biggest brands do business, and the sharpest innovators and the biggest celebrities hit the stage.

Benford produced and orchestrated the entire event, The show featured legendary acts such as The Jacksons, Aerosmith, Rick Ross, Neyo, Christian Millian, hosted by superstar NBA Legend Magic Johnson.

