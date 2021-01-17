HDOT NEWS RELEASE: UPDATE TO: NIGHTLY FULL CLOSURES OF KUHIO HIGHWAY NEEDED FOR KAPAA STREAM BRIDGE REHABILITATION

Newsroom Posted on Jan 16, 2021 in Latest News

UPDATE: The night work on the Kapaa Stream Bridge was completed ahead of schedule. The closure that ended Saturday, Jan. 16 at 4 a.m. was the last closure needed for the girder work. There will be NO CLOSURES of Kuhio Highway between Mailihuna Road and Kealia Road on the nights of Jan. 16 through Jan. 18.

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai road users of scheduled nightly closures of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) between Mailihuna Road and Kealia Road for the Kapaa Stream Bridge Rehabilitation starting Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15. The full closures are needed as the contractor installs the girders to support the permanent bridge deck.

There will be two closures per night. The first closure will start at 10 p.m. and end at 12 a.m. A second closure will run from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

There is no available detour through the area as the cranes used to lift the girders must be positioned on the temporary bridge. Emergency responders will be detoured using the pedestrian walkway bridge to facilitate emergency access past the work zone.

All work is weather permitting. Should the scheduled work be cancelled or modified, notice will be sent through HDOT’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii

To restate closure details:

Work Zone

Kuhio Highway between Mailihuna Road and Kealia Road

Work Dates

Jan. 11 – 15, 2021

Work Times

First closure – 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Second closure – 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Those interested in receiving notice of scheduled lane closures and other public notices from HDOT can sign up at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new