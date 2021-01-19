Vara Winery & Distillery names Scott Feuille of Taylor Garrett Spirits as Head Distiller

Scott Feuille named Head Distiller at Vara Winery & Distillery in Albuquerque, NM Scott Feuille and Zach Guilmette for Taylor Garrett Special Release Whiskey Collaboration X Canteen Brewhouse Vara’s High Desert Gin was awarded 99 points and Double Gold by Proof Awards 2020 presented by Food & Beverage Magazine.

With an innovative approach to aging technology, the focus will be on new flavor profiles, collaborations, and new takes on classic spirits.

It is exciting that we can use our breakthrough aging technology to push the envelope with new flavor profiles, collaborations, and reintroductions of classic spirits.” — Scott Feuille