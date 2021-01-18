Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Spencer Cox marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2021

January 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 18, 2021) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox issued the following statement in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: 

“As we remember the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., we must recommit ourselves to the ideals he advocated for: civil rights and an end to discrimination.

“Dr. King wisely said, ‘Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.’ We must find our way back to loving our neighbors as ourselves. And we must infuse our political discourse with respect, even when we disagree. This kind of civil engagement takes resolve and courage.

“Let’s take that first step together. Let’s move forward as we form a more perfect union.”

### 

