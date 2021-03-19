North Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in North Dakota-Please Don't Gamble on Financial Compensation-It May Exceed $1,000,000

"For an explanation about how mesothelioma compensation works-call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is an amazing resource for people with mesothelioma.” — North Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in North Dakota receives the best possible financial compensation results-that might exceed one million dollars. We do not want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in North Dakota or anywhere in the nation rolling the dice on compensation. It is for this reason we have endorsed Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in North Dakota and or their family. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"If we one vital piece of advice for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in North Dakota or their family it would be please get organized and try to list as many specifics-about how they were exposed to asbestos. It is the how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos that becomes the foundation for mesothelioma compensation. In the instance of a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer their DD214 Discharge document will be incredibly helpful. We want a person with mesothelioma to get the best compensation. For an explanation about how the mesothelioma compensation process works please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center unsurpassed services are available to a person with mesothelioma in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, West Fargo, Dickinson, Mandan or anywhere in North Dakota. https://NorthDakota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in North Dakota-we strongly recommend the following heath care facility in nearby Minnesota with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this world class hospital. The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in North Dakota include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, public utility workers, welders, Camp Grafton, Minot Air Force Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base, machinists, welders, mechanics, auto/truck repair technicians, and pipefitters. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma