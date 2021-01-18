Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 18 January 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,262,243) deaths (78,911), and recoveries (2,676,896) by region:
Central (82,128 cases; 1,545 deaths; 71,144 recoveries): Burundi (1,236; 2; 773), Cameroon (28,010; 455; 26,861), CAR (4,973; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,895; 111; 2,130), Congo (7,709; 114; 5,860), DRC (20,908; 631; 14,807), Equatorial Guinea (5,356; 86; 5,189), Gabon (9,899; 66; 9,658), Sao Tome & Principe (1,142; 17; 993)
Eastern (343,603; 6,421; 269,299): Comoros (1,592; 45; 1,075), Djibouti (5,905; 61; 5,822), Eritrea (1,877; 6; 1,073), Ethiopia (131,195; 2,030; 116,147), Kenya (99,162; 1,731; 83,350), Madagascar (18,301; 273; 17,609), Mauritius (547; 10; 516), Rwanda (11,032; 142; 7,363), Seychelles (705; 2; 539), Somalia (4,744; 130; 3,675), South Sudan (3,670; 63; 3,181), Sudan (26,279; 1,603; 15,688), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (38,085; 304; 13,083)
Northern (1,025,152; 27,124; 858,126): Algeria (103,833; 2,836; 70,554), Egypt (156,397; 8,583; 122,993), Libya (109,088; 1,665; 86,125), Mauritania (16,039; 402; 14,509), Morocco (459,671; 7,942; 434,925), Tunisia (180,090; 5,692; 128,992), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,527,673; 40,180; 1,232,409): Angola (18,875; 436; 16,347), Botswana (17,365; 71; 13,519), Eswatini (12,944; 376; 8,222), Lesotho (6,371; 93; 1,635), Malawi (12,470; 314; 6,036), Mozambique (26,551; 241; 18,607), Namibia (30,363; 285; 26,931), South Africa (1,337,926; 37,105; 1,098,441), Zambia (37,605; 546, 26,159), Zimbabwe (27,203; 713; 16,512)
Western (283,687; 3,641; 245,918): Benin (3,413, 46; 3,245), Burkina Faso (9,188; 102; 7,391), Cape Verde (12,993; 119; 12,219), Côte d'Ivoire (25,241; 141; 23,331), Gambia (3,910; 127; 3,692), Ghana (57,714; 346; 55,592), Guinea (14,114; 81; 13,338), Guinea-Bissau (2,509; 45; 2,405), Liberia (1,887; 84; 1,701), Mali (7,839; 310; 5,562), Niger (4,156; 140; 3,044), Nigeria (110,387; 1,435; 89,317), Senegal (23,028; 515; 19,224), Sierra Leone (3,006; 77; 2,082), Togo (4,302; 73; 3,775)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).