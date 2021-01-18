Proactive news headlines including KWESST Micro Systems, Newrange Gold Corp, Trillium Gold Mines Inc, and Silvercorp Metals Inc

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive Investors, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies.



KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCMKTS:KWEMF) to acquire non-lethal munitions technology from DEFSEC. Click here to read more.

Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) (FRA:X6C) finalizes Columbia and Red Lake asset deals to focus solely on Ontario and Nevada. Click here to read more.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc (CVE:TGM) (OTCQX:TGLDF) (FRA:0702) acquires Red Lake, Ontario property and adds assets in Quebec. Click here to read more.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (CVE:SVM) sees its rating raised to 'buy' from 'hold' by Canaccord Genuity on valuation grounds. Click here to read more.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) looking forward to "transformational" 2021 as it stands on the cusp of commercialization. Click here to read more.

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF) (FRA:YRS) announces the appointment of Harvey Granatier as a director. Click here to read more.

Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHI) (FRA:VP2) appoints new president and COO; Saviuk continues as CEO and becomes vice-chairman. Click here to read more.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) bolsters board of directors with Al Reese Jr. Click here to read more.

GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS), announces closing of private placement offering for total gross proceeds of C$1,080,000. Click here to read more.

AEX Gold Inc (LON:AEXG) (CVE:AEX) says the development of Nalunaq gold project advancing as planned, as it updates on procurement activity. Click here to read more.

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real-time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com