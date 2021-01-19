Kahana & Company Designs Launches Rare Fossil Jewelry Collection
Rare fossilized dinosaur bones from the Morrison Formation in the western United States are the centerpiece of this stunning necklace.
Stunning fossilized dinosaur bone, mammoth tooth and fossilized corals millions of years in the making will be center stage in this new collection of designs.
We have a goal at Kahana & Company; make beautiful things to help people feel their best, then donate all profits to help children in need.”AUBREY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fossilized dinosaur and mammoth bone are the center of the new Rare Fossil Collection of jewelry set for release January 25, 2021. Products included in the collection will include bracelets and necklaces showcasing fossilized dinosaur bone from the late Jurassic period, fossilized wooly mammoth tooth from the last Ice Age, Kona Dolomite fossilized coral from the Precambrian Age and Charlevoix fossilized coral from the Devonian Period. Added to the collection will be fossilized Stegodon bone from the Pliocene Era.
— Robin van der Merwe
The Rare Fossil Collection highlights the deep beauty of dinosaur bone from the Morrison Formation from the United States, wooly mammoth teeth from Siberia and fossilized corals from Lakes Superior and Michigan. As minerals began replacing organic material during the process of millions of years, beautiful patterns were created. In the case of the Morrison dinosaur bone, actual bone cell structure patterns have been preserved, giving the stones an amazing look into the past.
Each rare fossil has been ethically and legally sourced. The fossils, limited in supply, are selected for their colors and patterns. Each jewelry design is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for its wearer to own a small piece of natural history millions of years in the making.
Every jewelry piece is individually designed and crafted by designer Robin van der Merwe and custom-sized to order. The high-quality designs are backed by the same lifetime guarantee for which Kahana & Company Designs is known. The guarantee, unique in the industry, includes lifetime free repairs, resizing and cleaning and polishing.
“At Kahana & Company Designs, we love what we do and we want you to love what we do as well, for a long, long time,” says owner and designer Robin van der Merwe. “We want your chosen pieces to look their best for years to come.”
The Rare Fossil Collection will be available exclusively on the company’s website, KahanaCollection.com where the limited-edition products are expected to sell out quickly.
Kahana & Company Designs, founded in 2012, is well-known for donating 100% of their profits to helping children in need across the country and around the world. Currently, the company purchases new educational books for children in foster care with a special fifty percent matching grant partnership with Usborne Books and More.
Robin van der Merwe
Kahana & Company Designs, LLC
+1 940-202-9595
Robin@KahanaCollection.com