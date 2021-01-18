Southern New Hampshire University and Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) Partner to Help Refugees Find Jobs
GMI provides mentorship opportunities for refugee students in Africa and the Middle East to prepare for a successful job search.
Together we are bringing mentorships and job search preparation to students living in refugee camps in Africa and the Middle East affected by crisis and forced displacement.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Education Movement (GEM), a Southern New Hampshire University initiative provides a high-quality education to refugee college students from around the world and is pleased to announce its collaboration with Global Mentorship Initiative.
Together, GEM and GMI are connecting displaced students with business professionals to support the refugee student as they begin to navigate their career journey. Through this partnership, students are given access to a mentorship program where they tap into the skills and knowledge of senior level professionals who volunteer to share their experience.
Nadia Asmal, Associate Director of Livelihoods & Advocacy at GEM said “We are very excited about this partnership. We see this as a great way for GEM students to receive additional support with the added benefit of allowing us to showcase our diverse and incredibly talented students to an international audience.”
Through each of the 14 one-hour sessions, students advance by creating a career plan with measurable goals and build a resume/CV and LinkedIn profile that has the right keywords to stand out. Students learn what hiring managers are listening for during interviews and master techniques to answer tough questions.
“Establishing a professional business network, creating a personal online brand, and learning communication strategies is critical for the job search.” said Jon Browning, CEO of Global Mentorship Initiative. “Together we are bringing mentorships and job search preparation to students living in refugee camps in Africa and the Middle East affected by crisis and forced displacement.”
About Global Mentorship Initiative
Global Mentorship Initiative is a US designated nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of underserved students take control of their job search, build their careers, and provides mentors with a chance to give back. Learn more at www.globalmentorship.org
About Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 87-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 130,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers over 300 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
