Celebrate the New Year with Arts & Culture Resolutions in The Palm Beaches

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The start of the new year marks a time to set intentions and goals for the coming year. For many, this means finding new creative outlets, whether exploring a new museum or garden, learning a new craft or becoming a more well-rounded patron of the arts.

Florida's Cultural Capital® offers you the chance to accomplish your goals with a plethora of local cultural organizations to explore and creative classes to enjoy. It’s never been easier to pick up a new craft or find inspiration!

In addition to Palm Beach County’s local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, organizations currently have specific guidelines to help keep guests safe. Please refer to each organization’s website for further updates and details before visiting.

Below is a selection of new exhibitions, upcoming creative classes, and more in The Palm Beaches:

What: Glass Blowing, Fusing and Bead-Making Classes

Where: Benzaiten Center for the Creative Arts (Lake Worth Beach)

Description: The Center immerses the public in arts production and its creative processes, with classes for all levels in glassblowing, glass fusing (where one works with cold glass and fuses it together), and bead-making.

When: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Classes & large group tours by appointment

Cost: Pricing upon request

What: Dale Chihuly’s Fiori

Where: The Society of the Four Arts' Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden (Palm Beach)

Description: Dale Chihuly, an American artist noted for revolutionizing the studio glass movement and elevating perceptions of the glass medium, brings installations of Fiori (Italian for “flowers”) to The Society of the Four Arts. The two installations are comprised of black and yellow herons and red bulbous reeds, each demonstrating the artist’s penchant for organic, free flowing forms that evoke the natural world.

When: Now through April 30, 2021

Cost: Free admission

What: Jose Alvarez (D.O.P.A.): The Krome Drawings

Where: Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach)

Description: The exhibit of works by Jose Alvarez (D.O.P.A) showcases a moving selection of nearly 30 ink portraits created by Venezuelan, South Florida-based artist Jose Alvarez during his time in Miami’s Krome immigration detention center in 2011. The artist, who was arrested for passport fraud after his Visa expired, completed a series of portraits of fellow detainees while fighting for his freedom. The subjects’ personal histories will be presented alongside their portraits. At the time of Alvarez’s detention in 2011, his large-scale, site-specific installation, Vibrating Strands, of Energy was on view at the Norton as part of Altered States (April 2 – July 17, 2011), a major group exhibition.

When: Now through May 9, 2021

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $18; Seniors (60 and up): $15; Students with valid school ID: $5; Children 12 and under: Free

What: Select Fridays Classes

Where: Lighthouse ArtCenter (Tequesta)

Description: Enjoy a wide variety of hands-on art workshops and classes at the Lighthouse ArtCenter! From enamel jewelry-making and textile art to raku-fired clay and ceramics, art lovers of all levels will have a blast going through the creative process and making something special. ​Supplies are included unless otherwise noted. These classes are also open to nonmembers.

When: ​January 4-February 27, 2021; March 1-April 24, 2021 (times vary)

Cost: $50-60 per person

What: Workshop: Intro to Creativity inspired by Jackson Pollock

Where: Arts Warehouse (Delray Beach)

Description: Intro to Creativity will be a chance for artists or new artists of any level to tap into new processes using acrylic paint. Instructor Beverly “Bevo” Manning will lead this class exploring this session’s theme inspired by American painter, Jackson Pollock, and guide students through painting techniques used to make some of his most famous works. Designed with three types of people in mind: those who’ve never painted before, those who feel like their creativity is being blocked, and those who just are curious to explore something new.

When: January 23, 2021; 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $38

What: 17th Annual Virtual Palm Beach Poetry Festival

Where: Virtual

Description: The focus of the festival is all about light— the light that we reach for from darkness, and find in poetry — together. The annual festival offers six days and evenings of extraordinary workshops, talks on craft, Q&A, panel discussions, readings, book signings, and social events with our award winning-faculty and special guests. Workshop faculty poets include David Baker, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Traci Brimhall, Eduardo C. Corral, Vievee Francis, Kevin Prufer, Martha Rhodes and Tim Seibles. Our Special Guest Poet, Gregory Orr, will perform with The Parkington Sisters; Poet At Large is Brian Turner.

When: January 18-23, 2021

Cost: General Admission: $15; Seniors (65 and up): $10; Students: $8

For even more arts inspiration and cultural experiences in The Palm Beaches, Florida, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

