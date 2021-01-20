John F. Conway Joins Altis Labs as Scientific and Commercial Advisor

John F. Conway joins Altis Labs

Former Head of Data Science and AI at AstraZeneca will accelerate expansion of Altis’ clinical information platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altis Labs, Inc. (“Altis”) is announcing that John F. Conway, former Head of Data Sciences and AI at AstraZeneca, is joining the company as a Scientific and Commercial Advisor.

Conway is a biopharmaceutical industry veteran, who brings experience in designing and scaling data-driven R&D environments. While steering AstraZeneca’s MedImmune R&D technology team, Conway led initiatives to facilitate large-scale clinical informatics projects. In particular, he pushed teams to collate and draw on unstructured data including imaging and molecular information.

“Altis is led by extremely talented scientists, engineers, and business leaders. Their ability to operationalize clinical and imaging data is a game-changer for how biopharma can accelerate therapeutic development and improve patient outcomes” said Conway.

Prior to AstraZeneca, Conway was Global Director of R&D Innovation and Thought Leadership at Accenture, Head of R&D Strategy at LabAnswer, Vice President of Enterprise Scientific Informatics at Schrödinger and held senior informatics positions at GSK and Merck.

“John brings deep expertise in building R&D platforms that help sponsors overcome the challenges that have held the industry back and need to be addressed,” said Felix Baldauf-Lenschen, Founder and CEO of Altis. "John’s pragmatic approach to incorporating machine learning applications into clinical trial data analysis will enable Altis to deliver actionable, predictive insights for our customers.”



About Altis Labs

Altis is a clinical information company advancing medical research and knowledge. Altis’ software platform Nota enables researchers to operationalize imaging data and leverage predictive imaging insights at scale. Life sciences companies use Nota to accelerate and optimize R&D of their most promising therapies across all stages of clinical development. Altis is headquartered in Toronto, a global city recognized for its deep learning research and medical institutions. To learn more, visit www.altislabs.com | info@altislabs.com.