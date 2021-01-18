Brunswick Bierworks: Christian Von Der Heide joins as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Bierworks Inc. (“Brunswick” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian brewing partner of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Riemerschmid Von Der Heide as Chief Operating Officer.



Christian is a 35-year veteran of the brewery and beverage industry. He has worked for brewers, distillers, and global players in a variety of senior roles in operations, technology development, innovation, supply chain, and as board member in the Americas, Africa, and Europe. His brewing pedigree includes iconic brands such as Augustiner in Munich, Labatt’s, Guinness, and Tusker.

Christian joins Brunswick following his time as CEO & President of the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago. His impressive resume also includes being a Past President of the European Brewery Convention, and a graduate of TUM at Weihenstephan, Executive Studies at INSEAD, and Wharton. He is known for growing talent and improving operational performance with his passion for quality, innovation, and supply performance.

“Having been on the board of directors at Brunswick since inception, I’ve witnessed firsthand its tremendous growth and accomplishments over a very short period. I’m excited to come on board in a full-time capacity and help Brunswick excel in the next phase of its growth strategy,” said Christian.

Christian will be teaming up with Brunswick’s current Brewmaster, Lodewijk Swinkels. Lodewijk comes from a seventh-generation family of brewers whose staple brands include Bavaria and La Trappe. Lodewijk was formerly the Brewmaster for La Trappe, one of only 11 Trappist breweries worldwide, and an award-winning brewing expert. “I’ve been friends with Christian for well over 30 years as we attended the Technical University Munich at Weihenstephan together. We have admired each other from afar and from time to time have collaborated over the years. I’m thrilled to now be working alongside my good friend and look forward to building upon Brunswick’s reputation as a truly world-class organization,” said Lodewijk.

About Brunswick

Brunswick is a leading Canadian brewing partner of beer, pre-mixed ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beer, and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The Company was founded in 2016 and is one of the largest privately-owned breweries in Canada. Brunswick provides a turnkey supply chain solution for principally alcoholic beverage brands from recipe development, to production, to quality control, and to warehousing and distribution.

Brunswick Contact Information

Paul Francis

Chief Financial Officer

Brunswick Bierworks Inc.

Tel: (416) 285-1269 ext. 4

paul@brunswickbierworks.com