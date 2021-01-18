Bone Growth Stimulators Market to Reach $1.87 Billion by 2026 at 5.2% CAGR Says AMR

Rise in demand for non-invasive and safer surgical treatments, increase in number of patients demanding bone growth stimulators, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare drive the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone growth stimulators market size accounted for $1.24 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $1.87 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for non-invasive and safer surgical treatments, increase in number of patients demanding bone growth stimulators, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare drive the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market. However, stringent approval process hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, untapped potential in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6430



Covid-19 Scenario:

Due to prolonged lockdown across various countries, the supply of raw material was disrupted, which created a huge gap in the supply-demand of the Bone Growth Stimulators market.

Bone Growth Stimulators manufacturing companies have affected to a larger extent due to disrupted supply chain amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, as governments have announced relaxation in lockdown measures, the manufacturing of Bone Growth Stimulators is expected to gain momentum.

The bone growth stimulation devices segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global bone growth stimulators market, as it is used to promote bone healing in difficult to fusions or heal fractures by applying ultrasonic or electrical current to the fusion/fracture site. However, the platelet-rich plasma segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, as it helps stimulate bone growth.

The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global bone growth stimulators market. This is owing to greater awareness in hospital staff toward bone growth stimulator products, availability of different treatment options, palliative care, and higher affordability. The report also includes an analysis of other segments such as home care and others.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market, owing to development of technological advanced bone growth stimulators products, increase in prevalence of spinal cord impairments, and rise in non-government & government initiatives to promote healthcare. However, the global bone growth stimulators market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6430

Major market players

Arthrex, Inc.

Colfax Corporation (DJO Global, Inc)

Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners (Bioventus LLC)

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Isto Biologics

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Terumo Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Bone Replacement Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Spine Bone Stimulators Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022

Military Aircraft Simulation Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Physio-Stim Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research