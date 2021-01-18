Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size to Surpass Around USD 23.7 Bn by 2027

/EIN News/ -- The medical billing outsourcing market size is expected to surpass around USD 23.7 billion by 2027 from USD 9.5 billion in 2019 with a CAGR 12.1% from 2020 to 2027.



Medical billing includes the revenue cycle management (RCM) process that comprises of the most crucial and complex components of the healthcare IT business. The present systems in practice for managing the revenue are steadily becoming obsoleteowing to the lack of revenue management tools andexpertise in tackling new payment models.

Growth Factors

The medical billing outsourcing market is mainly driven by the factors such as rising need to make the medical billing process more efficient, increasing emphasis on compliance & risk management, and efforts to reduce the in-house processing costs.

Unless a medical practitioner or an office is implementing the services offered by an experienced billing provider, there is a significant chance of revenue loss. In fact, statistics estimates that more than 20% of physician's revenue is lost because of mistakes and loopholes in the medical billing process. This has prominently spurred the need to transform the process of medical billing into more efficient, in addition, skilled professionals are required for the billing process.

Efficient billing can further reduce the overall cost to the company as well as improvise the benefits. Increasing flow of patientsin the hospitals along with increasing the burden of medical processes that includeinsurance eligibility and records of patient check-inhave created chaos in the point of care, as well as has triggered the need to manage such records. In the sake of improving of the medical billing process, clinicians and other medical practitioners adopt the medical billing outsourcing service to effectively and efficiently manage patients and billings records. Hence, the rising demand for efficient medical billing positively influence the market growth.

Report Highlights

North America led the global market in 2019 due to shifting focus of numerous healthcare service providers in the U.S. towards end-to-end outsourcing firms for effectively managing their billing processes

Developing regions such as Latin America and the Asia Pacific projected to record lucrative growth rate during the forecast year due to standardization of outsourcing practices across the globe

Based on component, outsourced segment held the largest market value share in the year 2019, in addition to this, the segment exhibits lucrative growth over the forecast period

By service, front end service comprises of the main function of medical billing outsourcing along with this accounted for the largest market value share in the year 2019

Middle end services are likely project lucrative growth over the coming years because of new market entrants in the sector as well as rising awareness for the middle end service among practitioners

Hospital segment dominated the global medical billing outsourcing market with nearly half of the value share in 2019 and analyzed to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Physician offices and private clinics are also adopting outsourcing services in various fields, thus experience the fastest growth in the global market in the coming years



Regional Snapshots

North America dominated the global medical billing outsourcing market with significant value share in the year 2019, This is mainly because of the advent of novel technologies as well as their rising adoption is influencing the United States to expand in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure is the key factor contributing towards the growth of this region. Increasing patient flow in the hospitals along with the rising need for efficient medical billing are the other prime factors that propel the market growth.

Being a developed nation, the healthcare system in the United States is well established and the adoption of paperless work is higher comparing to other regions. On the contrary, the Asia Pacific exhibits prominent growth over the forecast period due to high spending on medical infrastructure.

Key Players & Strategies

The global medical billing outsourcing market is moderately competitive because of the presence of significant number of players in the market. These players are prominently focusing towards expanding their geographical reach through mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, joint venture, and other inorganic growth strategies this in turn expected to boost market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, in December 2016, AllscriptsHealthcare Solutions, Inc. acquired Core Medical Solutions, an Australian healthcare IT software provider that significantly increases product offerings of the company in the country.

Similarly, in July 2018, Veritas Capital announced to acquire GE Healthcare’s Enterprise Financial Management asset that includes its Ambulatory Care Management asset, RCM business, and Workforce Management assets.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., R1 RCM, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and Experian Information Solutions, Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, GE Healthcare, Kareo, Inc., Genpact, McKesson Corporation, and Quest Diagnostics among others.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Outsourced

In-house

By Service

Back End

Middle End

Front End





By End-User

Physician Office

Hospital

Others





By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World



