Global Advanced Glass Market Expected to Hit $90.21 Billion, Growing at 7.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 - [320 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

The global advanced glass market is expected to experience notable growth in the coming years. The rise in the applications of advanced glass in various industrial sectors is fueling the growth of the market. The safety & security sub-segment and laminated glass sub-segment are projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to bring in rewarding growth opportunities in the near future.

A new report on the global advanced glass market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. As per the report, the market is anticipated to surpass $90.21 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Rising usage of advanced glass in construction projects is the major factor boosting the growth of the global advanced glass market . Moreover, growing adoption of advanced glass in home appliances, automobiles, electronic gadgets, and smartphones are fueling the growth of the market. Besides, growing focus of market players on the development of cost-effective technologies for improving energy efficiency and productivity of advanced glass are projected to unlock lucrative opportunities for the market growth throughout the forecast period. However, shortage of raw materials and high prices of advanced glass are likely to obstruct the market growth.

The report segments the global advanced glass market into function, product, end use, and region.

Safety & Security Sub-segment to Lead the Market

Among function segment, the safety & security sub-segment is projected to dominate the market and garner $32,837.4 million by 2026. This is mainly because due to versatile and multifaceted applications of advanced glass in house windows and shop-fronts.

Laminated Glass Sub-segment to Lead the Market

Among product segment, the laminated glass sub-segment is estimated to lead the market by collecting a revenue of $26,522.5 million by 2026. This growth is mainly owing to growing use of laminated glass due to its properties such as enhanced strength, binding power, and durability.

Asia-Pacific Region Market to Unlock Rewarding Growth Opportunities

The report evaluates the global advanced glass market across several regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is anticipated to unlock rewarding opportunities for the market growth and garner $30,250.1 million by 2026. This is mainly owing to the rising demand for integrated advanced glass in nations like China, Malaysia, and India due to noteworthy growth in infrastructures and automotive sectors in this region.

Major Players in the Market:

1. Advanced Glass & Mirror, Inc.

2. Asahi Glass Co.

3. PPG Industries

4. Saint Gobain

5. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

6. Corning Inc.

7. Sherwin Williams Company

8. Guardian Industries

9. Sisecam Group.

