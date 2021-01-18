THE GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE WITH UBAKED CANNABIS COMPANY ANNOUNCES “POT FOR SHOTS” COVID 19 VACCINATION PROMOTION
UBAKED CANNABIS COMPANY ANNOUNCES “POT FOR SHOTS” COVID 19 VACCINATION PROMOTION BEGINNING FRIDAY JANUARY 22ND THROUGH SUNDAY FEBRUARY 28TH
WALLED LAKE, MICHIGAN—With our community and the rest of the world fighting back against Covid 19, Greenhouse of Walled Lake, and UBaked Cannabis Company of Burton, Michigan have decided to recognize those who have received the Covid19 Vaccinations with free product. Jerry Millen, Founder, and Owner of Greenhouse of Walled Lake proudly announces,
“POT FOR SHOTS”. Customers need only bring written proof that they received their Covid19 Vaccine and they will be given a FREE Pre-Rolled Joint. Absolutely no purchase necessary!
Millen stated, “Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of getting the Covid19 Vaccination as we as a community battle this horrible pandemic. “POT FOR SHOTS” is our way of showing our commitment in assisting helping the community get back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of Cannabis and hope this is the beginning of the end of this insidious pandemic.”
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is Oakland County’s first fully licensed Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensary. Dedicated to ensuring that customers and patients receive qualified counseling and guidance when it comes to selecting the right products for them whether for a health condition, relaxation or just plain fun.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9am to 9pm & Sunday 9am to 6pm
