Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,722 in the last 365 days.

Winchester Holding Group (OTC: WCHS) New Strategic Investor

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CEO MESSAGES
On 22nd December 2020, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Listed Company Cocoon Holdings Limited (HKEX Code: 00428) acquired WCHS 1,120,000 common stock. We are honour to have Cocoon Holdings Limited as our new strategic investor. We will work closely with Cocoon Holdings Limited to achieve the unlimited possibility in the market.

BACKGROUND
Cocoon Holdings Limited, formerly Huge China Holdings Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in investment businesses in Hong Kong. The Company invests in securities listed on recognized stock exchanges and unlisted investments with a potential for earnings growth and capital appreciation, such as private funds and real estate projects. The Company mainly operates businesses in Hong Kong and Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements that involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumption only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

CONTACT INFORMATION
8/F, Linkchart Centre,
2 Tai Yip Street,
Kwun Tong, Kowloon,
Hong Kong

Contact: Chan Kin Hang
Telephone: +852-6992-7100


You just read:

Winchester Holding Group (OTC: WCHS) New Strategic Investor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.