DesiBasket.com, Indian Grocery Online Platform Launches Wholesale Grocery Service

DesiBasket.com, your one-stop destination for all Indian groceries, appliances and apparel coming up with wholesale grocery service for bulk orders.EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desi Basket has already established itself as the prime ecommerce platform in US, catering to a large number of Indian expats, in various big cities and towns, across the country. Its rapid growth in the ecommerce retail has been credited to its impeccable delivery service, authenticity of products with a certain “Indian flavor”, huge varieties, and a high demand for such products in the US domestic market.
In recent months, the company has expanded its Wholesale grocery product list further, adding items that are regularly in demand, by Indians living in US. Desi basket has always been striving on sustainable, long-term plans to develop its business across US. As a result, the recent diversification in product categories has taken place. A huge part of last year’s investment has been utilized to set up facilities for expanding and maintaining the inventories for new products on the platform. Normal functions of Desi Basket never got stalled or even momentarily disrupted with the measure.
Desi Basket has a fast rising curve in terms of goodwill in the US domestic market for authentic Indian Wholesale grocery items. The personnel of the business want to accelerate the growth rate further. The officials are confident of capturing a greater chunk of the market with the recent developments.
From Indian spices to traditional festive wear with local shades, Desi Basket dedicatedly keeps its customers happy with a value-added online shopping experience. As an Indian techie living in the Bay Area, or an Indian grad student living in Michigan, you would not have any problem in ordering Indian Groceries Wholesale products any item from the Desi Basket platform.
The dal section of Desi Baskets is particularly interesting, with a wide range of Dal Varieties, such as moong, masoor, chana and toor are available, at reasonable rates, with premium grade quality.
Customers directly benefit from the wholesale online services of Desi Basket, as they receive best affordable prices as per the market standards. Also, when you place a bulk order with Desi Basket, on occasion of a marriage or a festivity; you are eligible to get lucrative discounts. Moreover, there are several restaurants across US, which are already regular customers of Desi Basket.
There has also been a simultaneous development on the infrastructural front, in order to seamlessly manage the expansion of the product list on the site. The logistic systems have been revamped with better implementation of more robust technology solutions. All these have made Desi Basket more equipped to smoothly deliver your order, without delays. Even on previous occasions, it never got a complaint from any corner of the US about late delivery. In fact, flawless delivery solutions have been a part of the USP of Desi Basket, on which it continuously banks to grow its reputation.
The founder and one of the directors of Desi Basket, has recently stated in a high-profile business conference, that “The expansion in the product list of Indian Groceries Wholesale Items would now give even more options to our beloved customers. They would be able to explore more, and enjoy a wholesome online shopping experience on our platform. Our prices remain affordable, with or without discounts.”
About Desi Basket: Desi Basket is a US-based online seller of genuine Indian products, mainly serving the Indian expat community in various metropolises.
