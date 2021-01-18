CAGR of 7% Estimated for Global Hemp Juice Market Size & Share 2020 to Exceed USD 360.00 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [175+ Pages] research report; the global Hemp Juice Market in 2019 was approximately USD 230.00 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 360.00 Million by 2026. Top market players are cloud 9 Hemp, Sana Hemp Juice, The Bristol Hemp Co., Portland Juice Co., Venus Hemp, Kama Hemp and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Hemp Juice Market by Type (Organic, and Conventional), and By Application (Household, and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C) (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, and Others)): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Hemp Juice Market was estimated at USD 230.00 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 360.00 Million by 2026. The global Hemp Juice Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2019 to 2027”.

Hemp juice prepared by industrial hemp, which is a non-psychoactive, drug-free juice compelled by the Cannabis Sativa herbaceous flowering plant. Hemp juice is made from the upper part and leaves of the hemp plant. Mainly hemp juice is used in specialized low-speed juicers to extract the juice. The hemp juice is derived from a large scale cold press method utilizing the upper parts of the plant as well as the leaves. The hemp juice makes use of appreciated parts of the manufacturing process in the areas of cosmetics, medicine, nutrition, relaxing drinks. Moreover, its umami flavor provides the capability to improve its particular flavor, particularly sweet, and harmonizes tastes usually. The juice of the topmost parts of the plant has pure essence is bitter and an exhaustive green color.

The increasing investments in hemp juice for rising health-conscious populations across the world are one of the most key factors fueling the growth of the global Hemp Juice market. The global Hemp Juice market is anticipated to grow owing to the rising demand by growing customer awareness and widespread focus on research and development by key manufacturers. Growing stress levels and rising speed of life have headed the human body to require more revitalization and energy are expected to witness significant growth in the global hemp juice market within the forecast period. The high production cost and high price associated with liquid and powder may hamper the market’s growth. Research and development, innovative activities in the technology of hemp juice, and rising demand for household and commercial are expected to open new avenues for the global Hemp Juice market in the near future.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the market include cloud 9 Hemp, Sana Hemp Juice, The Bristol Hemp Co., Portland Juice Co., Venus Hemp, Kama Hemp, and Claremont Collection GmbH., among others.

On the basis of type, the hemp juice market is segmented as organic and conventional. Among which organic hemp juice segment is expected to account for the major revenue share in the hemp juice market over the forecast period. The organic hemp juice segment is followed by the conventional hemp juice segment in terms of revenue share. The organic hemp juice segment type segment is anticipated to account for around 60% of the global hemp juice market within the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global hemp juice market is categorized into household and commercial. Among the aforesaid segment, the commercial segment accounted for the relative revenue share in the hemp juice market. Among the application, the commercial segment was the most attractive segment of the market in 2019. The growing demand for hemp-based cosmetic products and the increasing acceptance of hemp juice in the pharmaceutical industry applications are expected to fuel the utilization of hemp juice in the upcoming years.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global hemp juice market is categorized into business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). Business to consumer (B2C) further segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online retailers, and others. Among the aforesaid segment, the business to consumer (B2C) segment accounted for the relative revenue share in the hemp juice market. Among the business to consumer (B2C), the online retailers' segment was the most attractive segment of the market in 2019. The growing demand for hemp-based beauty products and the increasing acceptance of hemp juice in the pharmaceutical industry applications are expected to fuel the utilization of hemp juice in the upcoming years.

The global hemp juice market is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. A massive rise in the demand for hemp juice in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries is likely to act as a key driver of the global hemp juice market.

Browse the full “Hemp Juice Market by Type (Organic, and Conventional), and By Application (Household, and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C) (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, and Others)): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/hemp-juice-market-by-type-organic-and-conventional

The hemp juice market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. Type-wise, the market is classified as organic and conventional. In terms of application, the market segment is sectored into household and commercial. In terms of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). Business to consumer (B2C) further segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online retailers, and others.

On the basis of region the hemp juice market is segmented into, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. In 2019, the European region dominates the Hemp Juice market among all the regions followed by North America in terms of value.

This report segments the global hemp juice market as follows:

Global Hemp Juice Market: Type Analysis

Global Hemp Juice Market: Application Analysis

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the North America Hemp Juice market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 5.0%

It was established through primary research that the North America Hemp Juice market was valued at more than USD 170.00million in 2019

In terms of volume, the North America Hemp Juice market stood at around 830.00Thousand Liters, in 2019.

The “organic hemp juice” category, on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category stood at around 60.0% share, in 2019.

On the basis of application segmentation, the “commercial “category accounting more than 60.0%, in 2019

